T

he holiday season is rough for all of us. Between determining which relative will be least polarizing to sit next to at Christmas Eve dinner, and deciding just how emphatically your “Great!” should sound when asked how you’ve been this year, the last thing you want to focus on is hiding the fact that Jesus’ mother isn’t the only Mary around the tree this year.

Here are some foolproof ways to convince your family you’re the same hetero you were six months ago before you moved to the big city.