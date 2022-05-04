- Belief in a higher power regulates their lives
- Protected by uniformed guards who are better at marching than shooting
- Attempts to quash a rebel uprising have resulted in catastrophic failure
- Inflicts misery on countless innocent lifeforms
- Colonizes everything they can land a ship on
- Have profited from slave labor
- Built fortresses touted as impenetrable despite having been penetrated multiple times
- Many movies have been made about their lives
- Chosen members of the family get special swords
- Beloved princess dies too soon
- At least one scoundrel married into the family
- Close family members have rounded first base
- Their existence has a strong effect on the economy
- Tends to leave parenting to someone else
- Certain members should not be left alone with children
- Royal titles for some but not all
- Strong female leadership
- Capes
1-18: Skywalker Family
1-18: The House of Windsor
