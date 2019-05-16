I

The five hottest Game of Thrones couples that made us rethink dating our relatives.

We’ve Photoshopped Brad Pitt From Legends of the Fall Into These Classic Game of Thrones Scenes

Three of them are him shirtless on a dragon!

I’ve Never Seen Game of Thrones

Yes, believe it—that thing that everyone is talking about right now is something I don’t care about at all, and here are 105 reasons why.

SPONSORED POST by Dove Age-Reversing Serum

These Women Thought They Were Sitting on a Replica of the Iron Throne—It was Really an Elaborate Way to Get Them to Discover Their Inner Beauty

Sometimes you need to be stabbed in the ass to see how beautiful you really are.

Nine Game of Thrones Cast Members Who Traced Their STDs Back to Kit Harrington

Never ride bareback in the North.

Ten Ways You Can Make Your Rustic Dream Wedding Just Like the Red Wedding

Except for that mass murder part.

Six Things Jon Snow Coming Back to Life Taught Me About My Own Life

Why I need to wear more fur, grow out my hair, and apologize to my family for that humiliating hot dog incident back in ’03.

We Love These Strong Women of GoT—All Under the Age of 12!

They’re just as amazing as grown-up women, but not as threatening to our masculinity.

Three Easy Games of Thrones Swords to Forge in Your Living Room

Put on Season 1 Episode 1, get your anvil, and get ready to end this marathon maiming.

Game of Thrones’ Rapiest Rapes, Ranked!

You won't believe which ones the creators didn't even know were rapes.

Who Needs George R.R. Martin?

Why Season 8 is going to be the best season of GoT yet.

