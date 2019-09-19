- Glass slippers with easy slip soles (3-pairs)
- We recommend Fairy Godmother brand as their glass slippers come in full and half sizes for use during the “Leaving Clues for Princes” portion of the curriculum.
- #3 pencils (12-pack)
- #4 and #7 also acceptable
- College-ruled scrolls provided by Institute
- Single-use enchanted frog-to-prince transformer (6-pack)
- Please note Cane, Common, and European Green Toads will not be accepted due to their propensity to turn into competing princesses, spill from mouths, and overall general volatility.
- Soot (4-pound bag)
- Fairy godmother in cornflower, moonbeam, or shimmering flax
- Tear-triggered growable hands
- 1-pair silver (plated acceptable but must be rust proof as pupils will be required to weep over arms once the devil steals their original hands)
- Silver ball
- Glass coffin
- Cursed red slippers
- Eternal Ballet or Funeral Tap recommended
- Stone well lined with fall padding
- Nyquil-infused spindle
- Single pea, mattress (12-pack), and eider-down bed (20-pack)
- For use during our cultural exchange week with the Hans Christian Andersen School for Enchanted Royals based in Sweden.
- Golden Goose
- Gold-plated eggs provided by Institute
- Running Shoes (1 pair)
- For use during the “Escape from Evil Stepmothers, Youth-Fixated Witches, and Tyrannical Kings” P.E. section. Adidas preferred.
- Map of the Black Forest
- See cartographer for clarification and specifics
- False eyes (12-pack)
- Optional: Voice-activated raven programmed to attack evil stepsisters.
- Gown
- Must match the beauty of the stars, sun, and moon
- Optional: Mantle made of every kind of beast and bird
- Gold comb
- Generous Dwarfs (7-pack)
- Poison testing kit
- Arsenic, cyanide, and strychnine
- Antidote provided by Institute
- Wide-ruled secret diary with lock
- Eazy-steal™ rubber infant
- Witch attractant optional
- Spinning wheel with customizable name-reveal imp
- Straw provided by Institute
