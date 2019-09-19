  • Glass slippers with easy slip soles (3-pairs)
    • We recommend Fairy Godmother brand as their glass slippers come in full and half sizes for use during the “Leaving Clues for Princes” portion of the curriculum.
  • #3 pencils (12-pack)
    • #4 and #7 also acceptable
    • College-ruled scrolls provided by Institute
  • Single-use enchanted frog-to-prince transformer (6-pack)
    • Please note Cane, Common, and European Green Toads will not be accepted due to their propensity to turn into competing princesses, spill from mouths, and overall general volatility.
  • Soot (4-pound bag)
  • Fairy godmother in cornflower, moonbeam, or shimmering flax
  • Tear-triggered growable hands
    • 1-pair silver (plated acceptable but must be rust proof as pupils will be required to weep over arms once the devil steals their original hands)
  • Silver ball
  • Glass coffin
  • Cursed red slippers
    • Eternal Ballet or Funeral Tap recommended
  • Stone well lined with fall padding
  • Nyquil-infused spindle
  • Single pea, mattress (12-pack), and eider-down bed (20-pack)
    • For use during our cultural exchange week with the Hans Christian Andersen School for Enchanted Royals based in Sweden.
  • Golden Goose
    • Gold-plated eggs provided by Institute
  • Running Shoes (1 pair)
    • For use during the “Escape from Evil Stepmothers, Youth-Fixated Witches, and Tyrannical Kings” P.E. section. Adidas preferred.
  • Map of the Black Forest
    • See cartographer for clarification and specifics
  • False eyes (12-pack)
    • Optional: Voice-activated raven programmed to attack evil stepsisters.
  • Gown
    • Must match the beauty of the stars, sun, and moon
    • Optional: Mantle made of every kind of beast and bird
  • Gold comb
  • Generous Dwarfs (7-pack)
  • Poison testing kit
    • Arsenic, cyanide, and strychnine
    • Antidote provided by Institute
  • Wide-ruled secret diary with lock
  • Eazy-steal™ rubber infant
    • Witch attractant optional
  • Spinning wheel with customizable name-reveal imp
    • Straw provided by Institute
