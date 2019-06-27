1

. I thought our little wild time had just begun.

2. Your everlasting summer you can see it fading fast.

3. I don’t need that kind of action, you don’t have to dance for me.

4. I guess only women in cages can stand this kind of night.

5. I’m a fool to do your dirty work.

6. I’m still working on that novel, but I’m just about to quit.

7. I was smoking with the boys upstairs.

8. She’s the best friend we ever had.

9. Is there gas in the car?

10. Call your doctor—call your shrink.

11. Those days are gone forever, over a long time ago, oh yeah.

12. Sorry, angel, I get hungry like a child.

13. I never seen you looking so bad my funky one.

14. I’ll scratch your back, you can scratch mine.

15. The world we used to know, people tell me it don’t turn no more.

16. No we can't talk at all.

17. Let's grab some takeout from Dean & DeLuca.

18. Let’s plan a weekend alone together.

19. I kinda like frying up my sad cuisine, gettin' in bed and curling up with a girlie magazine.

20. We could stay inside and play games, I don’t know.

21. I see that adorable ghost, and then ba-boom I remember the things I miss the most.

Steely Dan lyrics: 1-21

Things burnt-out first-time parents say to each other: 1-21

