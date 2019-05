1

. Turf Moor

2. High Hermitage

3. Molineux

4. Torrhen's Square

5. Craven Cottage

6. Boleyn Ground

7. The Sorrows

8. The Hawthornes

9. Old Ghis

10. Volantis

11. Madejski

12. The Valley

13. The Vale

14. Vicarage Road

15. King's Road

1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 14 are soccer stadiums in England.

2, 4, 7, 9, 10, 13, and 15 are locations in Westeros and Essos.

