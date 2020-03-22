1814
Netflix’s British Burning the Nation’s Capital
“Stream Season Three of the Crown”
1838, 1942
Visine’s Japanese Trail of Tears and Internment
“If We Could Only See Clearly”
1871, 1903, 1944
Energizer Bunny’s Great Chicago Fire, Iroquois Theatre Fire and Hartford Circus Fire
“It Keeps Going, and Going, and Going…”
1876
Rogaine’s Custer’s Last Stand
“Scalp Issues? We’re For You”
Until Civil War
JCPenney’s Institution of Slavery
“Micro-Flannel Cotton Sheets – Eye Slits Optional”
1861-65
Kodak’s American Civil War
“The War That Keeps On Giving… Into Our Time”
1865, 1963, 1968, 1968
Allstate’s Lincoln, JFK, RFK, and King Assassinations
“I Make Mayhem Happen”
1888
Dairy Queen’s Great Blizzard of 1888
“It’s Cold to Say Our Blizzard’s Not Real Ice Cream”
1889
Morton Salt’s Johnstown Flood
“When It Rains, It Pours”
1900, 2017
Sharpie’s Galveston Hurricane and Hurricane Maria
“Track Storm Paths on Whiteboard for Your Great Friends”
1906
Sonic’s Classic Shakes’ San Francisco Earthquake
“Shake It Up, Baby, Twist and Shout”
1906
Zing Zang’s Typhoid Mary Bloody Mary Mix
“Inject a Boost Into Your Morning”
1915
Miller High Life’s Lusitania Sinking
“Nice Catch from Down Below”
1918
Iberia Spanish Manzanilla Olives’ Spanish Flu
“With World War I, the Year Was the Pits”
1929
Johnson and Johnson’s Black Tuesday and Great Depression
“Opioids Are Us—And Now, We Have Spravato for You Too”
1930s
The Pledge Dust Bowl
“Make Your NEW Home Shine”
1941
Burger King’s Pearl Harbor Attack
“Have It Your Way; It’ll Be Our Way Later”
1942
Carrington Farms’ Cocoanut Grove Fire
“Our Coconut Oil Fueled the Knights in Spamalot”
1944
Rice Krispies’ World War II Port Chicago Ammunition Explosion
“Snap, Crackle, Pop—Did Black Lives Matter Then?”
1962
Google’s Cuban Missile Crisis
“Don’t Be Evil”
1962
Jolly Ranchers’ Sour Apple Expansion New York Mets
“A Sour Bite of the Big Apple”
1978
Kool-Aid’s Jonestown Mass Murder/Suicide
“An Out-of-This-World Drink”
1980s
The Timex HIV/AIDS Crisis
“Takes a Licking and Keeps on Ticking”
1989
The Exxon Valdez Oil Spill
“Energy for the Future”
1993
Wendy’s Waco Siege
“Where’s the Beef with the Branch Davidians?”
1995
The NRA's Oklahoma City Federal Building Bombing
“Still, There’s No Disputing Second Amendment Rights”
1999, 2007, 2012, 2018
Ruger’s Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, and Parkland School Shootings
“Armsmaker [Mostly] for Responsible Citizens”
2001
United Airlines’ Twin Towers Attack
“When the Skies Aren’t So Friendly”
2005
Maxwell House’s Hurricane Katrina
“Good to the Last Levee Drop”
2009
The Pork Industry’s Swine Flu
“You Too Can Become the Other White Meat”
2017
M&M’s Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally
“Sometimes It’s Okay with Both Sides to Separate the Colors”
2019
Ajax’s Dark Phoenix
“Box Office Bomb: Stronger than Dirt”
Present
Fox News’ California Drought and Wildfires
“Still Say Climate Change Is Fake Science”
Present
Corona Beer’s Coronavirus with Lyme Disease
“From the Source of Evil Beyond Trump’s Imaginary Wall”
Present
Twitter’s Trump Presidency
“Rockin’ Robin Goes Tweet, Tweet, Tweet”