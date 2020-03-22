1814

Netflix’s British Burning the Nation’s Capital

“Stream Season Three of the Crown”

1838, 1942

Visine’s Japanese Trail of Tears and Internment

“If We Could Only See Clearly”

1871, 1903, 1944

Energizer Bunny’s Great Chicago Fire, Iroquois Theatre Fire and Hartford Circus Fire

“It Keeps Going, and Going, and Going…”

1876

Rogaine’s Custer’s Last Stand

“Scalp Issues? We’re For You”

Until Civil War

JCPenney’s Institution of Slavery

“Micro-Flannel Cotton Sheets – Eye Slits Optional”

1861-65

Kodak’s American Civil War

“The War That Keeps On Giving… Into Our Time”

1865, 1963, 1968, 1968

Allstate’s Lincoln, JFK, RFK, and King Assassinations

“I Make Mayhem Happen”

1888

Dairy Queen’s Great Blizzard of 1888

“It’s Cold to Say Our Blizzard’s Not Real Ice Cream”

1889

Morton Salt’s Johnstown Flood

“When It Rains, It Pours”

1900, 2017

Sharpie’s Galveston Hurricane and Hurricane Maria

“Track Storm Paths on Whiteboard for Your Great Friends”

1906

Sonic’s Classic Shakes’ San Francisco Earthquake

“Shake It Up, Baby, Twist and Shout”

1906

Zing Zang’s Typhoid Mary Bloody Mary Mix

“Inject a Boost Into Your Morning”

1915

Miller High Life’s Lusitania Sinking

“Nice Catch from Down Below”

1918

Iberia Spanish Manzanilla Olives’ Spanish Flu

“With World War I, the Year Was the Pits”

1929

Johnson and Johnson’s Black Tuesday and Great Depression

“Opioids Are Us—And Now, We Have Spravato for You Too”

1930s

The Pledge Dust Bowl

“Make Your NEW Home Shine”

1941

Burger King’s Pearl Harbor Attack

“Have It Your Way; It’ll Be Our Way Later”

1942

Carrington Farms’ Cocoanut Grove Fire

“Our Coconut Oil Fueled the Knights in Spamalot”

1944

Rice Krispies’ World War II Port Chicago Ammunition Explosion

“Snap, Crackle, Pop—Did Black Lives Matter Then?”

1962

Google’s Cuban Missile Crisis

“Don’t Be Evil”

1962

Jolly Ranchers’ Sour Apple Expansion New York Mets

“A Sour Bite of the Big Apple”

1978

Kool-Aid’s Jonestown Mass Murder/Suicide

“An Out-of-This-World Drink”

1980s

The Timex HIV/AIDS Crisis

“Takes a Licking and Keeps on Ticking”

1989

The Exxon Valdez Oil Spill

“Energy for the Future”

1993

Wendy’s Waco Siege

“Where’s the Beef with the Branch Davidians?”

1995

The NRA's Oklahoma City Federal Building Bombing

“Still, There’s No Disputing Second Amendment Rights”

1999, 2007, 2012, 2018

Ruger’s Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, and Parkland School Shootings

“Armsmaker [Mostly] for Responsible Citizens”

2001

United Airlines’ Twin Towers Attack

“When the Skies Aren’t So Friendly”

2005

Maxwell House’s Hurricane Katrina

“Good to the Last Levee Drop”

2009

The Pork Industry’s Swine Flu

“You Too Can Become the Other White Meat”

2017

M&M’s Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally

“Sometimes It’s Okay with Both Sides to Separate the Colors”

2019

Ajax’s Dark Phoenix

“Box Office Bomb: Stronger than Dirt”

Present

Fox News’ California Drought and Wildfires

“Still Say Climate Change Is Fake Science”

Present

Corona Beer’s Coronavirus with Lyme Disease

“From the Source of Evil Beyond Trump’s Imaginary Wall”

Present

Twitter’s Trump Presidency

“Rockin’ Robin Goes Tweet, Tweet, Tweet”

