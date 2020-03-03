Panko-Crusted Billionaire with a Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Souffle
Fresh Pumpkin Soup with a Drizzle of Cream of Oil Tycoon
Roasted Trust Fund Kid with Broiled Asparagus, Served with Lemon Wedges
Honey Glazed Chicken Breast with Side of Mixed Green Salad, Topped with Generous Serving of Please Just Pay Your Fair Share of Fucking Taxes Dressing
Crepes Filled with Delicious Sweet, Sweet Class Justice
Sixth Generation Ivy League Student Risotto
Elon Musk Mollusks, Finished with Crème Fraîche and Parsley Garnish
Garlic Pesto Penne with Roasted Person Who Actually Benefits from the Estate Tax
Spicy Chicken Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce Capitaliste
Isn’t It Bananas that 1% of People Own 90% of Wealth Pancakes
Blueberry Muffins with Dark Truths about the Upper Class Chocolate Chips
Onion Bloomberg: An Anti-Black, Anti-Gay Appetizer That’s Just Deep Fried 50 Dollar Bills
Smoked Unregulated Free Market Policies Aren’t Gouda for Society Mac and Cheese
Baked Oh No It’s Really On Fire We Have to Do Something about Climate Change Alaska
