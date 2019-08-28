« Back to Part 1, “Oh, the Hoodies I've Lost”

1. September 5, 2000 – The Band One

2. December 2, 2005 – The Dorm Guy One

dentifying Marks: Your high school boyfriend’s crappy ska band logo.Acquired From: The back seat of said boyfriend’s falling-apart-at-all-times car.Last Seen: On that stoner kid you didn’t want him to give a ride to.Reward: 55 cents in merch sales.

Identifying Marks: Ziljan logo on front, safety pin holding together thin pockets.

Acquired From: The guy who told you it was platonic all year, and then sent you his hoodie in the mail.

Last Seen: Hanging on the back of your dorm room chair.

Reward: Regrets and a safety pin.

3. October 15, 2009 – The Skateboarder One

Identifying Marks: Vans logo on upper right corner, fraying strings.

Acquired From: Your ex, or maybe current, probably ex again, boyfriend’s car.

Last Seen: In a pile of dirty laundry that also has one of your ex, nope definitely current, boyfriend’s shirts.

Reward: An official update to your relationship status on Facebook.

4. April 13, 2011 – The Coffee Shop One

Identifying Marks: Coffeehouse logo on front. Lingering scent of cheap body spray.

Acquired From: That hungover barista.

Last Seen: Somewhere in your car mixed with the apron you wore when you worked at the coffee shop for approximately five hours.

Reward: Axe body spray almond milk latte.

5. January 14, 2014 – The Teacher One

Identifying Marks: Blue and gold with high school logo and “Staff Appreciation Week” on it.

Acquired From: Student council.

Last Seen: On the back of your desk chair in the English office while student council president harasses you about changing his 95% to 100% because his mom wants it that way.

Reward: Getting 100% in the gradebook and failing at life.

6. May 13, 2018 – The Mommy One

Identifying Marks: “Mommy” on the front in Pinterest-inspired script. Breast milk stain by left boob and applesauce stuck to back of neck.

Acquired From: Your husband and kids in place of the facial you were hoping for as a Mother’s Day gift.

Last Seen: Soaking up the rogue spit-up spilling out of your child’s mouth into their lap, car seat, and eventually the fabric of your car.

Reward: No sleep and no spa day. Ever.

7. February 9, 2021 – The Motorcycle One

Identifying Marks: The logo of your ex-spouse’s motorcycle across the front.

Acquired From: The stupid guy on Craigslist selling that stupid motorcycle that your spouse was all, “Look what a deal this is! I’m gonna use it every day!”

Last Seen: In the corner of the garage on top of a dust-covered motorcycle.

Reward: Option to sell back to the Craigslist guy for half of what you paid for the stupid thing.

8. September 9, 2023 – The Hockey One

Identifying Marks: NHL team logo on it, only available to players.

Acquired From: That hot hockey player you met at a bar and made questionable decisions with. Several times.

Last Seen: Folded neatly in a drawer in your new townhouse that happens to have a huge TV for watching sports.

Reward: A bottle of whiskey and a signed hockey puck (with a winky face drawn on it).

9. November 20, 2030 – The Wine One

Identifying Marks: “Hakuna Moscato: It Means Drink Wine” on the front. Polaroid of wine-drunk adult women at Epcot attached with a staple.

Acquired From: Girls trip that resulted in “Drinking Around the World” seven times.

Last Seen: Scrunched up in the airplane seat after drinking even more on the plane and deciding to share an Uber with the 23-year-old that was flirting with you the whole flight.

Reward: Mickey Mouse ears that end up on some young dude’s floor.

10. May 23, 2042 – The Fishing One

Identifying Marks: “I’d Rather Be Fishing” with a picture of a bass (you think? you never really got the fish thing down) on the front.

Acquired From: Your fridge which you opened to find this hoodie and your late husband’s heart pills.

Last Seen: The garage sale across the street. You scooped it up and told the parents they need to raise their little thieves better than that.

Reward: A six-pack of vanilla Ensure because he hated the chocolate one.

