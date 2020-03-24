O

ur House is Lysol'ed and Sanitized

Unpopulated Island in the Sun

Don't Touch Me

Can You Please Not Crawl Out Your Window

Stayin' Alive Until Extra Ventilators and Testing Becomes Available

I Washed My Hands in Muddy, Soapy Water for Twenty Seconds

Gimme Shelter to Stay In for Eternity

Dear God

Ain't No Sunshine in My Studio Apartment

Can't Hardly Wait to Stop Talking to Myself

Blinded by the Light from My Computer Screen

Going to California, or at Least I Was Supposed To

My Generation Has Experienced 9/11, Two Recessions, Countless Wars, and a Global Virus

Let's Go Crazy, Wait, We Actually Are

It's The End of the World As We Know It and I Don't Feel Fine

Another Saturday Night Refreshing Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Wish You Were Here

