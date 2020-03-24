Unpopulated Island in the Sun
Don't Touch Me
Can You Please Not Crawl Out Your Window
Stayin' Alive Until Extra Ventilators and Testing Becomes Available
I Washed My Hands in Muddy, Soapy Water for Twenty Seconds
Gimme Shelter to Stay In for Eternity
Dear God
Ain't No Sunshine in My Studio Apartment
Can't Hardly Wait to Stop Talking to Myself
Blinded by the Light from My Computer Screen
Going to California, or at Least I Was Supposed To
My Generation Has Experienced 9/11, Two Recessions, Countless Wars, and a Global Virus
Let's Go Crazy, Wait, We Actually Are
It's The End of the World As We Know It and I Don't Feel Fine
Another Saturday Night Refreshing Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Wish You Were Hereone-on-one video coaching or in-depth written feedback on your work from PIC's managing editor, James Folta.