Inside: Come back inside the school when recess is over. Inside.

Home: We are all fortunate to have a home. I used to look forward to going home at the end of the day. Home.

Help: Never be afraid to ask for help. Some couples go to a marital counselor for help. Help.

Myself: I’m perfectly capable of choosing a tie to wear to my mother-in-law’s birthday by myself. Myself.

Friends: Our classmates are our friends. Listen to your friends if they try to warn you about marrying the wrong person. Friends.

Couch: I have a sore back from sleeping on my couch. Couch.

Enough: It seems that nothing I do is ever good enough.

Happy: My wife and I haven’t made each other happy in a long time.

Plant: If you plant a seed it can grow and flower. Especially a seed of distrust.

Shower: Some people like to take a bath and some prefer to shower. These days I sit in the shower with my clothes on and cry.

Talk: Please don’t interrupt me. The counselor said it’s my turn to talk.

Fine: Everything will work out fine. I’m fine. Fine, take my grandmother’s hutch!

Sale: My house is going up for sale.

Feet: I’ll probably have to move in with my mother until I can get back on my feet.

Delicious: You should taste my wife’s cooking: it’s delicious. Just kidding, it’s terrible.

Pool: I once came home to discover a pool cleaner in my backyard even though I don’t have a pool. Actually, it happened twice.