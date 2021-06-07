3000 BC

What the child remembers: “Exciting day! I don't know what to draw on the cave walls today!”

What the parent remembers: “Frightening day! I don’t know which berries are poisonous.”

1200 BC

What the child remembers: “It’s so nice being the youngest child of two, you get all the attention!”

What the parent remembers: “It’s so cruel for God to take away my firstborn son.”

30 AD

What the child remembers: “I can’t believe Jesus cured my blindness!”

What the parent remembers: “I can’t believe I lost my last three children to splinters.”

900 AD

What the child remembers: “I wish I could run up the stairs of this Mayan temple every day.”

What the parent remembers: “I wish I didn’t have to nourish the gods by sacrificing my child’s innards.”

1327 AD

What the child remembers: “I love this new ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Song!”

What the parent remembers: “I hate that schools are trying to make this bubonic plague sound fun.”

1934 AD

What the child remembers: “I want to be with Shirley Temple on The Good Ship Lollipop!”

What the parent remembers: “I want this bread to last until Christmas.”

1973 AD

What the child remembers: “Robin Hood and Maid Marion are so hot in this Disney cartoon.”

What the parent remembers: “I don’t care what this movie is about, I just need to take my mind off of Watergate, Vietnam, and the energy crisis.”

1987 AD

What the child remembers: “This war between Autobots and the Decepticons is awesome!”

What the parent remembers: “This war on drugs is terrifying.”

2000 AD

What the child remembers: “These fights between Tom and Jerry are insane!”

What the parent remembers: “This legal battle between Bush and Gore is agonizing.”

2008 AD

What the child remembers: “Oh, wow! Spongebob blows the coolest bubbles!”

What the parent remembers: “Oh, no! The housing bubble collapsed!”

2020 AD

What the child remembers: “I wanna be on the Paw Patrol!”

What the parent remembers: “I don’t wanna have to explain police brutality to my child.”

2063 AD

What the child remembers: “Another day of swimming!”

What the parent remembers: “Another day I have to live with a flooded Earth because my ancestors ignored climate change.”

360170 AD

What the child remembers: “I’m so mad I can’t just grow up and move out!”

What a parent remembers: “I’m so grateful we have the technology to make sure my kid doesn’t grow up too fast.”

1222999555 AD

What the child remembers: “Another bright and sunny day!”

What the parent remembers: “Only a few days before the sun engulfs the Earth!”