Like new!

Minor signs of wear.

Hardly smells at all.

Has been inside a dog for less than five minutes.

My Corgi didn't like it, but your dog might.

$100 or best offer. This is premium-brand stuff, people.

It's organic now, too.

For $5 extra, I will put it in a bag before I mail it to you.

Call now for this once-in-a-lifetime offer.

SHARE