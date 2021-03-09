“

It’s online! It’s online!”– Frankenstein

“Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy morning.”

– All About Eve

“I’ll be back, right after I take an eight-hour nap.”

– The Terminator

“There’s no place like work.”

– The Wizard of Oz

“There’s always crying in math class.”

– A League of Their Own

“Listen to me, mister. You’re my knight in shining armor. Don’t you forget it. You’re going to do the penguin dance like your classmates, and I’m going to be right beside you drinking this entire pot of coffee and away we’re gonna go, go, go!”

– On Golden Pond

“I am big! It’s the Zoom tiles that got small.”

– Sunset Boulevard

“I feel the need—the need for alcohol!”

– Top Gun

“A martini. Shaken, stirred, whatever.”

– Goldfinger

“If you start the Webex meeting, he will climb on your lap.”

– Field of Dreams

“Stella! Hey, Stella! Please get out from under your desk.”

– A Streetcar Named Desire

“Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. One where you don’t tell your teacher that I was just in the bathroom pooping.”

– Casablanca

“You talkin’ to me? I can’t hear you over my kid’s freak out about googly eyes or sock puppets or something.”

– Taxi Driver

“I’m tryin’ to work here! I’m tryin’ to work here!”

– Midnight Cowboy

“Bandwidth, we have a problem.”

– Apollo 13

“Forget it, Jake, it’s the wifi.”

– Chinatown

“You’re gonna need better internet.”

– Jaws

“What we’ve got here is a father's failure to bribe. If I give you this giant bowl of candy will you sit down and pay attention?”

– Cool Hand Luke

“I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore! Until tomorrow when we do this again.”

– Network

“I’m the muter of the words!”

– Titanic

“The horror… the horror.”

– Apocalypse Now