- Everyone around you is obsessively interested in something you’ve never heard of.
- An important work of literature is being discussed. You have not read it.
- You are mostly silent.
- People are talking about everyday objects like chairs and coins. They are talking about the human mind and reality itself.
- Translation is controversial.
- An entire life has been spent on something no one knows about.
- It’s less about facts and more about how you know facts.
- You’re completely lost.
- Most of the plot elements of a story have been mentioned. They don’t fit together the way you think they do.
- Someone gives a long explanation. It only raises more questions.
- You’re amazed one person can remember that much.
- Your basic ideas about the universe have been challenged. Nothing has happened.
- There sure aren’t many women.
- At first, everything was all politics but now it’s all philosophy.
- Someone just mentioned author Jorge Luis Borges.
- WWII just came up; the subject definitely isn’t WWII.
- Most of the books are unintelligible.
- It all goes on for unimaginably long periods of time.
- At least you can definitely leave.
- The last sentence completely changes your interpretation of everything before it.
19: You’re just in a room with some professors
1-18, 20: Both
