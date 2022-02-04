- Thousands of workers are found in compounds around the world.
- Workers basically only exist to serve one eccentric leader.
- Sometimes the leader thinks they can fly.
- Workers must work as fast as they can with barely any breaks.
- They’re treated like machines that can work forever with hardly any food or water.
- Workers spend most of their time in a line.
- Their work life is so interesting, people are constantly studying it.
- The work is so hard and never-ending, many never have offspring.
- Division of labor is understood and will last for the entire life cycle of the worker.
- Workers do not pee on the job.
- Excessive weather conditions will not slow down any worker.
- The arduous work can drastically reduce their lifespans.
- If any part of the compound is destroyed, workers will continue to work at the normal, furious pace.
- No chewing gum.
- Workers do not talk about those that have died on the job; they will just go back to work.
- No unions.
1-15: Worker ants
1-15: Amazon employees
