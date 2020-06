Therapy Notes – Jesus C.

In close contact with both parents

No siblings

Mother is loving and caring

Mom got mad at him for running away as a child – so that he could go to the temple?

—

Mother is young/Married to Joseph (step-dad)

Joseph is a virgin

No, Mary is a virgin

His dad gave(?) him to Mary – clearly adopted

Sketchy dad

His dad is not here, but he says his dad is everywhere (denial?)

This guy has definitely never seen his dad

He’s definitely adopted

Worries about death…really thinking about his death…likes to talk about death

Healthy young man, people tell him to gain some weight (give him Carl’s chili recipe?)

Continues to worry because he knows he's gonna die…. ok ok

He's okay with this … (death wish/psycho?)

He's okay because he's going to forgive my sins….lol (arrogance?)

—

He’s never had many close friends, but loves everyone (?)

Well 12 guys in particular follow him everywhere he goes….a bit suspicious of one of them

Likes wood working and helping people “with ailments” (encourage path to medical school?)

He’s sad his mom wasn’t impressed with the chair he built her

The chair was not properly sanded, so there were many splinters

His mom got a splinter in her butt

Says she has to ice her butt everyday now

He finds this a little funny and isn’t sure if that’s wrong

Interested in earning a living in comedy? Scott Dikkers, founding editor of The Onion, created Comedy Business School to teach you how to do it