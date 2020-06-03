Therapy Notes – Jesus C.
- In close contact with both parents
- No siblings
- Mother is loving and caring
- Mom got mad at him for running away as a child – so that he could go to the temple?
—
- Mother is young/Married to Joseph (step-dad)
- Joseph is a virgin
- No, Mary is a virgin
- His dad gave(?) him to Mary – clearly adopted
- Sketchy dad
- His dad is not here, but he says his dad is everywhere (denial?)
- This guy has definitely never seen his dad
- He’s definitely adopted
- Worries about death…really thinking about his death…likes to talk about death
- Healthy young man, people tell him to gain some weight (give him Carl’s chili recipe?)
- Continues to worry because he knows he's gonna die…. ok ok
- He's okay with this … (death wish/psycho?)
- He's okay because he's going to forgive my sins….lol (arrogance?)
—
- He’s never had many close friends, but loves everyone (?)
- Well 12 guys in particular follow him everywhere he goes….a bit suspicious of one of them
- Likes wood working and helping people “with ailments” (encourage path to medical school?)
- He’s sad his mom wasn’t impressed with the chair he built her
- The chair was not properly sanded, so there were many splinters
- His mom got a splinter in her butt
- Says she has to ice her butt everyday now
- He finds this a little funny and isn’t sure if that’s wrong
