RW: LADIES!!! Welcome to the official group text thread for Big Little Lies Season 2. It’s finally happening!!!
RW: gahh i’m so excited this is iconic
RW: has there ever been a group chat with SO many famous women??
6:03 PM
RW: iconic
6:04 PM
RW: so many BOLD and STRONG women!!
6:05 PM
RW: it’s Reese btw
6:06 PM
RW: identify yourselves or I will be forced to identify YOU
6:07 PM
RW: lol
6:10 PM
SW: Shailene. hey #squad
6:12 PM
LD. Dern. Sup.
6:15 PM
ZK: zoe.
6:16 PM
RW: HI ZOE!!!!!!!!!!!!
ZK: hey Reese. happy to be here.
RW: we are so happy to have u!!!
6:18 PM
ZK: yeah.
ZK: feels kind of weird that I actually didn’t have that big a part on the series compared to y’all?
ZK: but really generous that u include me in photos & also in this text thread.
6:19 PM
RW: aww
6:20 PM
NK: Hello, this is Nicole. Hello.
RW: Nicole. You are so beautiful.
6:23 PM
SW: SO beautiful.
6:24 PM
LD: ya yur hot
6:25 PM
RW: no but seriously this thread is so lit
RW: like can u imagine like if someone mentioned to like vanity fair or vogue or something about this thread
6:26 PM
RW: like in an interview or something like can u imagine how many ppl would freak to know that we have a group thread
RW: and then how many headlines would come out about it
RW: lmao
6:29 PM
ZK: wait so this 917 number then…?
ZK: is this
ZK: Meryl…..?
RW: ………!!!!!!!!
6:30 PM
NK: Meryl???? Hello! Is this you?!
SW: holy fuck.
6:31 PM
LD: STREEEEEP.
6:32 PM
SW: wait meryl is this actually You
ZK: reese, is this her? are u for real?
6:33 PM
RW: guys I am always real u know that
RW: I think mayb she’s just not on her phone rn or something
6:35 PM
SW: yeah she’s probably doing something ?
6:40 PM
NK: I adore her
NK: She was phenomenal in Adaptation
6:47 PM
ZK: ya robbed of the Oscar that year
ZK: but sometimes rly good people r robbed of opportunities, u know
6:48 PM
RW: this is def her number
RW: I think she’ll respond soon.
6:49 PM
RW: we await ur text, Meryl!
RW: u are our queen
6:55 PM
RW: guyyyyyysssssss
7:41 PM
LD: does any1 want to smoke a bowl rn
7:42 PM
SW: yeah ok
7:43 PM
SW: I could come over in like 20?
7:44 PM
LD: ya
7:45 PM
RW: hahhahaahaha sorry just seeing this now!
RW: Dern u are WILD
RW: are u serious lol
7:56
RW: wait are you guys actually smoking somewhere
9:05 PM
LD: naw
9:35 PM
NK sends a photo to the thread
9:36 PM
SW: NICOLE
ZK: oh fuck
9:37 PM
RW: oh wow, Nicole!!!! haha oh wow, look at you haha!
RW: group chat heating UP!
9:40 PM
NK: I have delivered this photo to the wrong thread
9:41 PM
RW: oh! well don’t worry we won’t share
RW: u look stunning tho obvi
RW: that’s a lucky thread that gets that photo
RW: hahahaha i’m kind of jealous of THAT thread!
9:43 PM
RW: is that your emmy in the background btw
9:45 PM
NK: yes
NK: I am standing in my trophy parlor
9:46 PM
RW: oh I love that that’s so fun
RW: u totally deserved the emmy AND the golden globe for your brave performance in season 1
RW: it was an honor to just be nominated alongside u
9:48 PM
RW: I know Shailene felt the same way when Laura beat her for literally all the awards as well
9:55 PM
SW sends a gif
9:56 PM
ZK: loll
9:57 PM
RW: hahahaha that is very funny, Shailene!
9:58 PM
RW: where did you find that jif btw
10:06 PM
RW: in retrospect, guys it’s so amazing that all of us were nominated for everything
RW: like we’ve really made something historic together, u know
10:07 PM
RW: as women???
10:08 PM
ZK: I mean
ZK: not to be whatever, but I was not nominated for any awards
10:09 PM
ZK: which like, kind of makes u think like mayb the role that I was given was not as large or complex
ZK: as the roles written for all of YOU
10:10 PM
ZK: so I wonder like what kind of forces were at play there………. u know?
10:25 PM
ZK: just thinking outloud here
10:28 PM
RW: Zoe, forgive me!!
RW: it’s so unfair u were ROBBED zoe
RW: WE LOVE YOU, ZOE!!!
10:30 PM
RW: awards don’t mean anything anyway
10:32 PM
ZK: ok
10:34 PM
SW: yeah they don’t mean shit
10:38 PM
NK: yes I agree.
NK: Do you agree, Meryl?
NK: do your awards & accolades mean nothing to you as well?
10:39 PM
SW: Meryllllllllll check ur phone
10:45 PM
ZK: it’s been like several hours do u think she’s ok
10:46 PM
RW: oh yeah definitely
RW: she’s just not like a big phone person
RW: she lives in the moment
10:49 PM
RW: in her life as well as in her art
11:00 PM
RW: srsly Meryl tho plz responds so that we know u are alive!!!
RW: jk
11:15 PM
RW: no but actually, Meryl
11:56 PM
LD: pig emoji
LD: did that work
LD: do u see a pig
11:57 PM
RW: Laura I’m not seeing one!!!
RW: does anyone else see a pig?!
RW: hmm i’m looking now, but I don’t see one?
12:05am
LD: k
12:07am
RW: Meryl, do u see a pig?
12:11am
SW: fuck guys where is she
12:13am
ZK: wait
ZK: did anyone actually see her on set
12:14am
SW: actually
SW: like no?
12:15am
ZK: fuck
12:16am
RW: guys???
12:17am
SW: yeah like I thought I saw her one day
SW: but in retrospect I think it was just like
SW: a rly stunning burst of seafoam
12:18am
LD: hahah right on
12:19am
RW: guys. stop.
RW: Meryl is real
RW: she’s in season 2!!
12:20am
RW: and SHE’S ON THIS THREAD
12:23am
RW: aren’t u, Meryl???
12:26am
ZK: idk like the more I think about it?
ZK: idk u know
ZK: is she even?
12:28am
SW: right
SW: was she even?
12:29am
LD: fuckkkkkkkkkkkkk
12:32am
RW: Meryl
12:45am
RW: Meryl?
12:53am
RW: this isn’t funny Meryl
1:00am
RW: ok well I’m going to bed guys!
1:01am
RW: hope everyone sleeps well
1:06am
RW: good night, Meryl
1:15am
RW: wherever u are
4:00am
MS has left this thread.
