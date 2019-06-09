6

:00 PM

RW: LADIES!!! Welcome to the official group text thread for Big Little Lies Season 2. It’s finally happening!!!

RW: gahh i’m so excited this is iconic

RW: has there ever been a group chat with SO many famous women??

6:03 PM

RW: iconic

6:04 PM

RW: so many BOLD and STRONG women!!

6:05 PM

RW: it’s Reese btw

6:06 PM

RW: identify yourselves or I will be forced to identify YOU

6:07 PM

RW: lol

6:10 PM

SW: Shailene. hey #squad

6:12 PM

LD. Dern. Sup.

6:15 PM

ZK: zoe.

6:16 PM

RW: HI ZOE!!!!!!!!!!!!

ZK: hey Reese. happy to be here.

RW: we are so happy to have u!!!

6:18 PM

ZK: yeah.

ZK: feels kind of weird that I actually didn’t have that big a part on the series compared to y’all?

ZK: but really generous that u include me in photos & also in this text thread.

6:19 PM

RW: aww

6:20 PM

NK: Hello, this is Nicole. Hello.

RW: Nicole. You are so beautiful.

6:23 PM

SW: SO beautiful.

6:24 PM

LD: ya yur hot

6:25 PM

RW: no but seriously this thread is so lit

RW: like can u imagine like if someone mentioned to like vanity fair or vogue or something about this thread

6:26 PM

RW: like in an interview or something like can u imagine how many ppl would freak to know that we have a group thread

RW: and then how many headlines would come out about it

RW: lmao

6:29 PM

ZK: wait so this 917 number then…?

ZK: is this

ZK: Meryl…..?

RW: ………!!!!!!!!

6:30 PM

NK: Meryl???? Hello! Is this you?!

SW: holy fuck.

6:31 PM

LD: STREEEEEP.

6:32 PM

SW: wait meryl is this actually You

ZK: reese, is this her? are u for real?

6:33 PM

RW: guys I am always real u know that

RW: I think mayb she’s just not on her phone rn or something

6:35 PM

SW: yeah she’s probably doing something ?

6:40 PM

NK: I adore her

NK: She was phenomenal in Adaptation

6:47 PM

ZK: ya robbed of the Oscar that year

ZK: but sometimes rly good people r robbed of opportunities, u know

6:48 PM

RW: this is def her number

RW: I think she’ll respond soon.

6:49 PM

RW: we await ur text, Meryl!

RW: u are our queen

6:55 PM

RW: guyyyyyysssssss

7:41 PM

LD: does any1 want to smoke a bowl rn

7:42 PM

SW: yeah ok

7:43 PM

SW: I could come over in like 20?

7:44 PM

LD: ya

7:45 PM

RW: hahhahaahaha sorry just seeing this now!

RW: Dern u are WILD

RW: are u serious lol

7:56

RW: wait are you guys actually smoking somewhere

9:05 PM

LD: naw

9:35 PM

NK sends a photo to the thread

9:36 PM

SW: NICOLE

ZK: oh fuck

9:37 PM

RW: oh wow, Nicole!!!! haha oh wow, look at you haha!

RW: group chat heating UP!

9:40 PM

NK: I have delivered this photo to the wrong thread

9:41 PM

RW: oh! well don’t worry we won’t share

RW: u look stunning tho obvi

RW: that’s a lucky thread that gets that photo

RW: hahahaha i’m kind of jealous of THAT thread!

9:43 PM

RW: is that your emmy in the background btw

9:45 PM

NK: yes

NK: I am standing in my trophy parlor

9:46 PM

RW: oh I love that that’s so fun

RW: u totally deserved the emmy AND the golden globe for your brave performance in season 1

RW: it was an honor to just be nominated alongside u

9:48 PM

RW: I know Shailene felt the same way when Laura beat her for literally all the awards as well

9:55 PM

SW sends a gif

9:56 PM

ZK: loll

9:57 PM

RW: hahahaha that is very funny, Shailene!

9:58 PM

RW: where did you find that jif btw

10:06 PM

RW: in retrospect, guys it’s so amazing that all of us were nominated for everything

RW: like we’ve really made something historic together, u know

10:07 PM

RW: as women???

10:08 PM

ZK: I mean

ZK: not to be whatever, but I was not nominated for any awards

10:09 PM

ZK: which like, kind of makes u think like mayb the role that I was given was not as large or complex

ZK: as the roles written for all of YOU

10:10 PM

ZK: so I wonder like what kind of forces were at play there………. u know?

10:25 PM

ZK: just thinking outloud here

10:28 PM

RW: Zoe, forgive me!!

RW: it’s so unfair u were ROBBED zoe

RW: WE LOVE YOU, ZOE!!!

10:30 PM

RW: awards don’t mean anything anyway

10:32 PM

ZK: ok

10:34 PM

SW: yeah they don’t mean shit

10:38 PM

NK: yes I agree.

NK: Do you agree, Meryl?

NK: do your awards & accolades mean nothing to you as well?

10:39 PM

SW: Meryllllllllll check ur phone

10:45 PM

ZK: it’s been like several hours do u think she’s ok

10:46 PM

RW: oh yeah definitely

RW: she’s just not like a big phone person

RW: she lives in the moment

10:49 PM

RW: in her life as well as in her art

11:00 PM

RW: srsly Meryl tho plz responds so that we know u are alive!!!

RW: jk

11:15 PM

RW: no but actually, Meryl

11:56 PM

LD: pig emoji

LD: did that work

LD: do u see a pig

11:57 PM

RW: Laura I’m not seeing one!!!

RW: does anyone else see a pig?!

RW: hmm i’m looking now, but I don’t see one?

12:05am

LD: k

12:07am

RW: Meryl, do u see a pig?

12:11am

SW: fuck guys where is she

12:13am

ZK: wait

ZK: did anyone actually see her on set

12:14am

SW: actually

SW: like no?

12:15am

ZK: fuck

12:16am

RW: guys???

12:17am

SW: yeah like I thought I saw her one day

SW: but in retrospect I think it was just like

SW: a rly stunning burst of seafoam

12:18am

LD: hahah right on

12:19am

RW: guys. stop.

RW: Meryl is real

RW: she’s in season 2!!

12:20am

RW: and SHE’S ON THIS THREAD

12:23am

RW: aren’t u, Meryl???

12:26am

ZK: idk like the more I think about it?

ZK: idk u know

ZK: is she even?

12:28am

SW: right

SW: was she even?

12:29am

LD: fuckkkkkkkkkkkkk

12:32am

RW: Meryl

12:45am

RW: Meryl?

12:53am

RW: this isn’t funny Meryl

1:00am

RW: ok well I’m going to bed guys!

1:01am

RW: hope everyone sleeps well

1:06am

RW: good night, Meryl

1:15am

RW: wherever u are

4:00am

MS has left this thread.

