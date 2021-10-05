☆☆☆☆☆ Perfect place for a family weekend

Reviewed by Mallory on August 15, 2021

It’s hard finding the perfect family weekend getaway that will keep kids entertained while still allowing the parents to spend some time alone. The kids were very amused by the chicken legs the house was standing on and had a lot of fun climbing them. The hostess was sweet enough to offer to watch the kids all weekend and seemed thrilled that we had brought them. I saw that she had them helping her out in the kitchen this morning, chopping vegetables and stirring a great big soup pot. She must be keeping them busy because we haven’t heard a peep out of them since. And my husband and I have been enjoying some rare adult time in bed.

The breakfast is A+ by the way and I can’t wait for the soup because it smells amazing.

☆☆ You’ll need a strong stomach if you want to make it to breakfast

Reviewed by Tim on July 28, 2021

I thought the cabin was pretty cozy and the hostess was nice enough, although she seems like she likes to keep to herself. However, I don’t know if it was the extremely generous glass of homemade vodka that the hostess gave me as a nightcap, but the cabin would not stop spinning all night. I was looking forward to a hearty breakfast but was unfortunately too motion-sick to eat. I tried to step outside to heave a little bit but forgot the house was on stilts and was so dizzy I nearly stepped right off the 15-foot drop.

☆ NOT what I was looking for!

Reviewed by Jennifer on July 9, 2021

SO DISAPPOINTED. Reviews had such great things to say about the menu, and the secluded location seemed charming, so I booked this place for a romantic weekend getaway with my husband Dan, but the whole vibe was CREEPY.

First off, the location was VERY remote and we could not get any rideshare drivers to take us because they all claimed to be “afraid of the area.” We called the old woman who owns the cabin and asked if she could pick us up, but she told us that she drives an old mortar and pestle and it only has room for one. We ended up having to walk several miles from the nearest village to get there. The fact that the front gate seemed to be made out of human bones gave me the willies. The inside of the cabin was dimly lit, dingey, and crawling with spiders. I was hoping that the weekend could be somewhat redeemed by the incredible breakfast, but unfortunately the old woman had GIGANTIC nostrils which really ruined my appetite.

WOULD NOT RECOMMEND.

☆☆☆☆☆ Great eggs!

Reviewed by Dan on July 9, 2021

Great eggs.

✩✩✩ WRONG WITCH HOUSE

Reviewed by Greg on June 17, 2021

There’s actually nothing wrong with this bed and breakfast. I booked it because I thought Baba Yaga was the one with the house made entirely out of gingerbread. I know it was my own mistake, but I still gave it a low rating because it wasn’t what I was expecting, and I was really looking forward to eating this bed and breakfast’s bed for breakfast. The breakfast was very good actually but I wouldn’t recommend trying to lick the walls because they are not tasty.

☆☆☆☆☆ Not what I was anticipating but, worth it

Reviewed by Valerie on June 2, 2021

I had arrived for a relaxing weekend to unwind with my step-sister Allison but the old woman who runs the place immediately put me to work doing chores for her: feeding the chickens, doing the cooking, washing dishes, ironing the laundry. I was exhausted but she told me that if I didn’t finish, she would cook me and that she already had a delicious soup recipe she was eager to try. I thought this was pretty unfair especially considering how Allison was allowed to put up her feet and boss me around all weekend.

However, after I finished all of the chores for her, the old woman offered to grant me one curse on anyone I chose. While this wasn’t the vacation that I had in mind, it was absolutely worth it to see my mean, snobbish step-sister receive her just desserts after pigging out all weekend. Looking forward to hearing about how her favorite jeans fit now that she has inverted knees and a tail, lol.

☆☆☆ Pretty good

Reviewed by Allison on June 2, 2021

Delicious cinnamon rolls. Think I might be cursed though.