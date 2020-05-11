Pizza Delivery

T

Caught in Public

hree seductive roommates discuss supporting their favorite local restaurant by ordering a large sausage pizza. One of the roommates suggests eating their groceries instead to save money and avoid unnecessary contact with strangers. The roommates agree, but very sexily. After making an Alison Roman stew, the roommates go to sleep instead of having sex because they aren't into each other like that.

A frisky couple chasing a thrill has sex on Instagram Live, hoping to not get caught in the act. They frantically sign off when one of their parents joins the stream.

Naughty Coworkers

Two young, naughty coworkers can't stop making eyes at each other during all-staff Zoom meeting. At least, they think they're making eyes at each other, it's hard to know exactly who's looking at who. After a few private messages confirming mutual lust, the mischievous employees slink phones under their computers mid-meeting to FaceTime each other their throbbing genitals. Unfortunately, neither of their Internet providers can support active connection on two separate devices so they agree to resume their video chat mutual masturbation post-meeting. One of them gets laid off during the meeting so that pretty much kills the mood.

The Failing Student

A struggling student provocatively emails their greyed professor asking if there's anything they can do to improve their grade. The professor emails back immediately, letting the bad student know “all university classes have been switched to pass-fail,” so they're actually fine GPA-wise.

Massage Surprise

An exhausted, but hunky, essential worker goes to his favorite massage spot to decompress. Only upon arrival does he remember spas aren't considered “essential businesses.” He is overcome with an insatiable urge to visit their website and buy a gift card as support. He settles for watching “happy ending” porn at home.

Babysitter

Sheltered-in-place for the foreseeable future, a sexually frustrated parent has no reason to call a babysitter. Still, the parent shoots their shot, texting the barely legal babysitter to see if they've, “perchance, started an OnlyFans account.” The babysitter has not. The sexually frustrated parent begs the babysitter to not tell their spouse about this embarrassing exchange. The babysitter gets all hot and bothered as they fantasize about blackmailing their inappropriate employer.

College Party

A group of horny college students play a risqué game of truth or dare in the top fraternity's common room. Just as things are heating up, a well-built campus policeman bursts in and reprimands the students for gathering in a group of well over 10. The students' parents are, very sexily, phoned about their children's malfeasance.

Pizza Delivery (Take 2)

It's been two weeks and those still very seductive roommates received their stimulus checks and are only now running low on groceries. Together they decide it's time to finally order that large sausage pizza. The women pay online but decide to give their delivery boy an extra special tip in person for working through the pandemic. When the pizza delivery boy arrives, the hot ladies buzz him up. Through the door, in their sultriest baby voices, the women ask the delivery boy for a session of wild, uninhibited sex. However, first they ask he self-quarantine in their hallway for two weeks to prevent incidental disease spread. The erect-yet-sensible pizza boy explains he can't take two weeks off work to stand in their hallway but appreciates the gesture. Instead, the women get his phone number and send him nudes. He is too mentally drained to check out the pictures.

Hot Doctor

A dreamboat doctor takes care of patients as ill as they are horny — which is to say dangerously— at a packed New York hospital. When a patient in Hospital Ward 69 reports sudden groin pain, the doctor explains groin pain is neither typical of COVID-19 nor their area of expertise. They recommend a stud of a specialist for them to visit once things finally settle down.