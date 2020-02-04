I

, @AbsByJerome, take you @styled_by_lulu, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better or for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish; from this day forward until death do us part.

First off @styled_by_lulu, and I want to express our supreme gratitude to everyone for coming all the way to Bali for our special day. We are so blessed to be surrounded by so many awesome brand managers, heads of corporate sponsorships, and marketing coordinators. And, our friends and family. We love you guys. But please, let’s not decimate the wood-fired flatbread spread before the social team can get some good b-roll and aerial shots. Thanks, loved ones.

To those tuning in on our Twitch livestream: we appreciate you so much, none of this would be possible without your support. And if you haven’t yet, check out our money fund and registry for more ways to be a part of our special day.

@styled_by_lulu, you are my ultimate fit life inspo. I remember when I was tagging you on @YogiManDan's Lotus pose challenge two years ago and you responded six hours later with a thumbs up emoji and two of the confetti horn ones. The greatest day of my life.

It feels like yesterday that we collabed on a post about the benefits of Clive’s Organic coconut water, which aids hydration naturally with five key nutrients, on the pier in Santa Monica. I was so honored to be a part of the Clive’s Organic family that day. And now, we’re making our own Clive’s Organic family, together.

You make me a better person, Jamie. Much like Athleti-Tech, the custom workout apparel that uses cutting edge biotech to make you sweat smarter, you’re low maintenance and high performance. Kidding! But seriously, Babe, Athleti-Tech comes in six colorways and has a super convenient return policy.

I know that with the help of our team we can brand this marriage and package it into a great future. Here’s to us.

I, @styled_by_lulu, take you @AbsByJerome, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better or for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish; from this day forward until death do us part.

Wow. @AbsByJerome, where do I even start? I think I speak for everyone, including our 189,000 combined followers, 100k of which are mine, when I say that every day with @AbsByJerome is my Motivation Monday. I’m so blessed to have found someone who aligns perfectly with my mission. My love for you knows no bounds; you make me work for your love and burn unwanted belly fat like crazy, which is why I use @ChloesSustainableTowels, made from a premium Italian polyester blend, after intercourse and works-outs.

Your eBook and workout plans inspire everyone in the #ABJPosse to never quit, and live like the champion they know they can be. As a fitness expert and master of knowledge, you understand that most people get discouraged when they start a lifestyle regimen. Which is why you offer a fifteen percent site-wide discount to jumpstart the body you’ve been waiting for. I love that about you. This deal will not last long, people.

I always dreamed that I would spend my life with a handle, behind which is a man who is capable of not only piling on unreal lean muscle mass, but doing it sustainably with our friends at @plantprotein. @plantprotein is a healthy, FDA-approval pending way to build strength, with no artificial parabens or additives.

In fact, I throw @plantprotein into all of my favorite recipes. Lately I’ve been obsessed with these banana nut keto muffins; just throw in two scoops of Banana Caramel @plantprotein, a handful of rolled oats, 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk, one egg, one tablespoon almond flour, and ¾ cup of walnuts. Sometimes I add a dash of turmeric if I’m feeling inflamed. I throw that in the oven at 350 until golden brown, and yum!

As I look into the future, I see so many opportunities for our pages to develop. In fact, I’d love to take this moment to announce that after months of trying, in collaboration with MyOB, a subscription-based fertility service, the universe answered my prayers, and @AbsByJerome and I are extending our reach. Baby Styled will be here in July 2020! My heart is so full, and I’m already so in love with all of the sponsorships I know this will bring.

Any other expecting mommas out there? What’s your favorite dairy-free way to curb cravings? Sound off in the comments!

@AbsByJerome, I can’t wait to go on this adventure with you. I’m ready to click the link in your bio, watch the video and hit subscribe forever.

