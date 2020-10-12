July 20th
JOE: Talene. It’s Joe Biden.
TALENE: lol no way
TALENE: wait for real
TALENE: lol
TALENE: srsly tho for real
TALENE: Joe ……?
TALENE: ok how do I know that it’s really u
JOE: Today marks 100 days until Election Day. If you can, donate today: https://joe.link/3fXKKiP
TALENE: oh shit the link is legit
TALENE: it really is u
TALENE: hi Joe
July 22nd
JOE: Talene, it’s Joe.
TALENE: I know :))
TALENE: it’s so good to hear from you
TALENE: I feel like we kind of fell off a few nights ago….
JOE: Talene, even just a few bucks will go a long way toward helping me defeat Donald Trump. Chip in before midnight to help power the campaign through November 3.
TALENE: OK I DONATED 5 BUCKS !!!
TALENE: did that help
July 23rd
TALENE: I’m sorry it wasn’t more :/
TALENE: are u mad
July 24th
TALENE: I’m really poor. I used to make my living in theater :/
July 26th
JOE: Elizabeth Warren here, Talene.
TALENE: LIZ LIZ YOU WERE MY FIRST CHOICE AHHH
TALENE: wait sorry can u delete that message actually
TALENE: I don’t want Joe to see it on his phone and feel hurt
TALENE: I pride myself on being a kind person
TALENE: kindness means a lot to me, even in this dark world
July 27th
TALENE: lol how did u get his phone tho
July 29th
JOE: Hi Talene, it’s Joe Biden.
TALENE: bb
JOE: You need to see this, Talene.
TALENE: WHAT WHAT I’M LOOKING
TALENE: did u mean to send a photo, or….?
JOE: The Biden campaign just announced the biggest ad buy in history!
TALENE: AHHHH YESSS lmao
JOE: But this ad buy is incredibly expensive, and we are counting on grassroots supporters to chip in to keep it running.
TALENE: that’s so great
TALENE: i’m so happy that my donation could help u go that extra mile
TALENE: aw
July 30th
TALENE: YOU need to see this, Joe ahaha
TALENE: sends an attachment
TALENE: did that go through ??
TALENE: those are my cats btw
August 6th
JOE: I want you to be among the first to meet my running mate, Talene.
TALENE: omg
TALENE: yes I am SO down
JOE: Sign up here to be on the list of the first people to find out who she is.
TALENE: ok I just signed up
TALENE: who else is on the list just curious
TALENE: the reason I ask is I don’t wanna brag about being on the list to someone who’s not on the list u know
TALENE: ?
August 7th
TALENE: ok so I think I know who it is
TALENE: hint: she texted me a few days ago from your phone………. 😉
TALENE: if it’s a progressive senator from Cambridge, reply with an emoji
August 8th
TALENE: u don’t have to actually send an emoji don’t worry
August 9th
TALENE: I know it’s super late and all but I was wondering, do u think the American Theater is dead as we know it
August 10th
TALENE: hey J
TALENE: I’m not trying to be needy or bossy but u said u were gonna announce like a week ago
TALENE: I would ask the other people on the List, but again, I’ve been keeping my List status private
TALENE: take it with a grain of salt ! but I think it would be a good idea to announce soon
August 11th
JOE: Joe Biden here. Big News: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate.
TALENE: I heard :/
TALENE: the nytimes told me like 20 min ago…..
August 12th
TALENE: sorry the :/ wasn’t cause of Kamala
TALENE: she is a great choice
TALENE: happy for u both
August 13th
JOE: Talene, can you do something special for Joe and Kamala?
August 15th
TALENE: Joe, I’m with my friend Michael right now fyi
TALENE: he said u have been texting with him too
TALENE: I didn’t realize u guys knew each other
August 16th
JOE: Talene, do you have a second?
August 17th
JOE: Talene, do you want to chat with Joe and Kamala?
August 18th
JOE: Talene, it’s Kamala.
TALENE: hi Kamala.
TALENE: would u mind telling Joe I’m taking some space rn nothing personal
TALENE: congrats btw
August 19th
JOE: Talene, it’s Pete Buttigieg.
August 20th
JOE: Hi Talene—it’s Doug Emhoff.
August 25th
JOE: 99% of recipients will ignore this text.
September 5th
JOE: Talene, it’s Joe Biden. Can I give you a call?
TALENE: I’m actually busy these days but I bet Michael is around
TALENE: since u 2 are so close
September 6th
JOE: Hi Talene, it’s Joe—and I’d like to give you a call.
September 16th
JOE: Please? Talene.
September 17th
JOE: Talene, it’s Joe Biden. I know I ask for your help a lot.
TALENE: ok
JOE: I hope I didn’t catch you too late.
TALENE: It’s 8:03pm, Joe.
JOE: Talene–
TALENE: no, Joe
TALENE: no
TALENE: I’M the one who’s sorry
TALENE: I didn’t mean to make this about me
TALENE: I know that u r a busy man with a campaign to run and a country to save
TALENE: I get that there’s a global pandemic and that the country is literally burning
TALENE: I get that you have other friends—like Michael, and Barack Obama
TALENE: but I want u to know that u have my vote
TALENE: u have always had it
JOE: u have great cats
TALENE: wait what
TALENE: ahhhh it's really u isn't it !!
TALENE: Joe?
JOE: Talene, I have no choice but to respectfully ask you for $25.