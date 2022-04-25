- Tempting
- Very tempting
- Quite tempting
- Extremely tempting
- No one will notice it’s gone
- Just a little
- Beautiful money
- Gorgeous money
- Must have
- Need
- Torture
- Salivating
- Aroused
- Swipe
- Fistfuls
- Handfuls
- Pocketfuls
- Hatfuls
- Shoefuls
- Wear cargo shorts so you can take more
- The lookout
- Getaway driver
- The drop off point
- It’s not hurting anyone if it’s helping us
- Every second, a sheet of currency worth the amount of my student loans passes me
- Every two seconds, a sheet of currency worth the amount I will earn in my lifetime passes me
- Every three seconds, a sheet of currency worth more than the amount my family has earned in their lifetimes passes me
- The bosses go to lunch from 1:00 to 1:30
- The bosses go to lunch from 1:00 to 2:00 on Fridays
- The bosses take a week off if we burn down all their houses
- I could really use it
- It would really help
- I’m strapped for cash
- I’m strapped for the cash
- Zipline
- Grapple hook
- Unmarked van
- Untraceable
- No remorse
- Sometimes I have to use my hand to pull back my other hand that’s reaching toward the sheets and sheets of money
- Can’t help it
- Can barely stop myself
- I feel like I’m being tested by God
- I feel like I’m being tested by The Devil
- Symbols on the money
- Secrets
- Research
- 39 library books on hold
- They were trying to tell us something
- I’ll send you a link
- Right under our noses
- Shaving my head
- Cabin
- Corkboard
- Yarn
- Manifesto
- 100 push-ups a day
- Sorry I can’t make it, I need to stay in this weekend and study
- The dark web
- Doing my own dental work
- 200 push-ups a day
- Yard sale
- Getting rid of earthly possessions
- Burning flowers in the sink
- 300 push-ups a day
- Shooting ranges near me
- Paramilitary gear
- Wrapping myself in barbed wire
- 400 push-ups a day
- Mailing 1,200 page manifesto to local news stations
- Two-week notice
- You are cordially invited to Dave’s Goodbye Party in the breakroom
- I want to apologize to everyone for the way I’ve been acting the past two weeks
- Sorry if I scared you guys, I don’t know what got into me
- Some people think I went crazy because of this job but it’s not about making the cash
- It’s about making a statement that has long been banned from our staff email
- Soon the whole world will know that statement
- And that statement is: “In god we trust” is an anagram from “Nudge tit rows”
Related
Resources