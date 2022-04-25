  • Tempting
  • Very tempting
  • Quite tempting
  • Extremely tempting
  • No one will notice it’s gone
  • Just a little
  • Beautiful money
  • Gorgeous money
  • Must have
  • Need
  • Torture
  • Salivating
  • Aroused
  • Swipe
  • Fistfuls
  • Handfuls
  • Pocketfuls
  • Hatfuls
  • Shoefuls
  • Wear cargo shorts so you can take more
  • The lookout
  • Getaway driver
  • The drop off point
  • It’s not hurting anyone if it’s helping us
  • Every second, a sheet of currency worth the amount of my student loans passes me
  • Every two seconds, a sheet of currency worth the amount I will earn in my lifetime passes me
  • Every three seconds, a sheet of currency worth more than the amount my family has earned in their lifetimes passes me
  • The bosses go to lunch from 1:00 to 1:30
  • The bosses go to lunch from 1:00 to 2:00 on Fridays
  • The bosses take a week off if we burn down all their houses
  • I could really use it
  • It would really help
  • I’m strapped for cash
  • I’m strapped for the cash
  • Zipline
  • Grapple hook
  • Unmarked van
  • Untraceable
  • No remorse
  • Sometimes I have to use my hand to pull back my other hand that’s reaching toward the sheets and sheets of money
  • Can’t help it
  • Can barely stop myself
  • I feel like I’m being tested by God
  • I feel like I’m being tested by The Devil
  • Symbols on the money
  • Secrets
  • Research
  • 39 library books on hold
  • They were trying to tell us something
  • I’ll send you a link
  • Right under our noses
  • Shaving my head
  • Cabin
  • Corkboard
  • Yarn
  • Manifesto
  • 100 push-ups a day
  • Sorry I can’t make it, I need to stay in this weekend and study
  • The dark web
  • Doing my own dental work
  • 200 push-ups a day
  • Yard sale
  • Getting rid of earthly possessions
  • Burning flowers in the sink
  • 300 push-ups a day
  • Shooting ranges near me
  • Paramilitary gear
  • Wrapping myself in barbed wire
  • 400 push-ups a day
  • Mailing 1,200 page manifesto to local news stations
  • Two-week notice
  • You are cordially invited to Dave’s Goodbye Party in the breakroom
  • I want to apologize to everyone for the way I’ve been acting the past two weeks
  • Sorry if I scared you guys, I don’t know what got into me
  • Some people think I went crazy because of this job but it’s not about making the cash
  • It’s about making a statement that has long been banned from our staff email
  • Soon the whole world will know that statement
  • And that statement is: “In god we trust” is an anagram from “Nudge tit rows”
