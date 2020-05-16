Fwd: More Challenging Fun Quarantine Recipe Exchange!
Fwd: Re: Fwd: Inspirational Quotes Baked into Baked Goods Ideas Exchange
Re: Re: Super Fun Quarantine Recipe Exchange Re: Does anyone know why Sandra hasn’t responded to my last 3 emails?
Fwd: Feminist Bread Baking Fun Recipe List Exchange
Fwd: Quarantine Unsolicited Seasonal Decorations Ideas Exchange
Fwd: Fwd: Quarantine Stream of Consciousness Thought Exchange
Re: Re: Re: Super Fun Quarantine Recipe Exchange Re: This will not work if everyone does not forward this email to their closest 10 friends RIGHT NOW
Fwd: A Cry For Help Recipe Exchange
Fwd: You Won’t Believe These 36 Women’s Rights Recipes and the Man-Chefs Who Hate Them!
Re: Re: Why haven’t you responded Sandra? This is meant to empower you!
Re: Re: Re: I know you ruined it Sandra!
Fwd: Uplifting Gardenscape Focaccia Picture Exchange
Fwd: Going Back to Old Times Husbands Exchange
Fwd: Buy Generic Prescription Drugs Online (Viagra, Cialis, Sandra, It’s Me, I Know You’re Reading This!)
Fwd: Lonely Hearts Iced Buns Party Exchange
Fwd: Shame Exchange
Follow PIC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or good ol' fashioned email.
Get coaching or feedback on your comedy writing from our editors.