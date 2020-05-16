F

wd: Super Fun Quarantine Recipe Exchange

Fwd: More Challenging Fun Quarantine Recipe Exchange!

Fwd: Re: Fwd: Inspirational Quotes Baked into Baked Goods Ideas Exchange

Re: Re: Super Fun Quarantine Recipe Exchange Re: Does anyone know why Sandra hasn’t responded to my last 3 emails?

Fwd: Feminist Bread Baking Fun Recipe List Exchange

Fwd: Quarantine Unsolicited Seasonal Decorations Ideas Exchange

Fwd: Fwd: Quarantine Stream of Consciousness Thought Exchange

Re: Re: Re: Super Fun Quarantine Recipe Exchange Re: This will not work if everyone does not forward this email to their closest 10 friends RIGHT NOW

Fwd: A Cry For Help Recipe Exchange

Fwd: You Won’t Believe These 36 Women’s Rights Recipes and the Man-Chefs Who Hate Them!

Re: Re: Why haven’t you responded Sandra? This is meant to empower you!

Re: Re: Re: I know you ruined it Sandra!

Fwd: Uplifting Gardenscape Focaccia Picture Exchange

Fwd: Going Back to Old Times Husbands Exchange

Fwd: Buy Generic Prescription Drugs Online (Viagra, Cialis, Sandra, It’s Me, I Know You’re Reading This!)

Fwd: Lonely Hearts Iced Buns Party Exchange

Fwd: Shame Exchange