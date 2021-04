“BORED OLD DUMB RAT!”

“RECORDABLE FORMAT!”

“YOUR WOOL PROM HAT!”

“DEPLORABLE MOM CHAT!”

“NOAH BAUMBACH!”

“MORSEL OF GUM SNACK!”

“NORMAL TOMCAT!”

“IMMORTAL CUM RAT!”

“WHY DO I YELL? HEY GOOD QUESTION. IF I REALLY THOUGHT ABOUT IT, I GREW UP IN A BIG FAMILY—I HAD 7 OTHER SIBLINGS. I’D GET NOTICED ONLY IF I YELLED REAL LOUDLY; THAT BEHAVIOR WAS REWARDED. IT DEFINED ME. NOW MY JOB IS: I YELL FOR MONEY, LET’S CONNECT ON LINKEDIN SOMETIME!”

“ADORABLE WOMBAT!”