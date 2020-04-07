Putting away clean dishes

Driving a 3,400 pound vehicle, including safely making lane changes, parallel parking, geolocating, and selecting music

Building a computer, including selecting, purchasing and assembling all components

Concocting fake vomit, including selecting of believable cracker and dog food ingredients

Using the stovetop

Covertly obtaining and consuming intoxicants

Coordinating and implementing first person shooter strategy and tactics

Managing complex gift card balances and submitting timely replenishment requests

Feeding the dog

Supporting fast food and fast casual venues, including management of guest list and payment terms

Managing classroom deadlines, including handling of complex extension requests

Taking out trash

Procuring adequate stock of carbonated beverages and bite-snack snack items

Managing time and attendance requirements for evening and weekend gaming tournaments

