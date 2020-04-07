CAPABLE
SEEMINGLY INCAPABLE
Driving a 3,400 pound vehicle, including safely making lane changes, parallel parking, geolocating, and selecting music
Putting away clean dishes
Building a computer, including selecting, purchasing and assembling all components
Finding scissors
Concocting fake vomit, including selecting of believable cracker and dog food ingredients
Flossing
Covertly obtaining and consuming intoxicants
Using the stovetop
Coordinating and implementing first person shooter strategy and tactics
Separating laundry
Managing complex gift card balances and submitting timely replenishment requests
Cleaning eyeglasses
Supporting fast food and fast casual venues, including management of guest list and payment terms
Feeding the dog
Managing classroom deadlines, including handling of complex extension requests
Bringing dirty plates downstairs
Procuring adequate stock of carbonated beverages and bite-snack snack items
Taking out trash
Managing time and attendance requirements for evening and weekend gaming tournaments
Waking to an alarm on school days
