I Don’t Wanna Die
Nobody Needs to Die, Here
We Can All Stay Alive
Why Do You Have a Gun
Why Don't I Have a Gun
This Is All a Big Misunderstanding
What Happened to Civil Discourse
Just Give Me a Few Days
You've Got the Wrong Person, Maybe
Dying Won’t Hurt, Right?
I Don't Want to Use Threats, But I Will
You Don’t Know Who You’re Messing With
Oh, Buddy You're In For a Rude Awakening
I Really Don’t Wanna Hurt You
Alright You Asked For It
I'm Gonna Hurt You So Bad
I’m Gonna Start Hurting You Soon
I’m Gonna Start Hurting You, Very, Very Soon
But Not You, 300-Pound Bodyguard Larry
I Actually Like You Larry
In Another Life, We’d Be Friends
In Another Life, We'd Honestly Be Best Friends
If Only You Weren’t Aiding Corrupt Politicians in Underground Weapons Deals
Also If You Didn’t Have That Look On Your Face
You Don’t Wanna Punch Me
Okay, You Do Wanna Punch Me
That Was All for Show
Peer Pressure is Debilitating
Casino Royale II
I Would Appreciate If I Could Please Die Another Day?
How About Wednesday
I Guess We're On Your Schedule
Fine, I’m Ready
Wait, No I’m Not Ready
Just Count to Three
Just Count to Fifty
If I'm Gonna Die Just Do Me One Solid
Ask Me Who I Am
The Name is Bond, James Bond
No, JAMES Like JAMES
And BOND Like an Emotional Tie Between Two People, Larry
I Am James Bond
And I'm Literally So Scared Right Now
