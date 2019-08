B

in Laden Urges Unity vs. Terrorism

Shooter Urges Unity vs. Gun Violence

Wall Street Urges Unity vs. Income Inequality

Joe Camel Urges Unity vs. Breathing Problems

King George III Urges Unity vs. Taxation

Emperor Nero Urges Unity vs. Fire

Colonists Urge Unity vs. Smallpox

Toddler Urges Unity vs. Temper Tantrums

Boston Urges Unity vs. Obnoxious Sports Fans

Hemingway Urges Unity vs. Heavy Reliance on Vague Dialogue

Sun Urges Unity vs. Skin Cancer

Tornado Urges Unity vs. Widespread Destruction

Sharks Urge Unity vs. Getting Bitten By Sharks

Big Hole in the Ground Urges Unity vs. Injuries From Falling Into Big Hole in the Ground

Guy Who Clearly Fucked Up But Will Never Change Urges Unity vs. The Exact Thing He Fucked Up

