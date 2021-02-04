I

n Forza Motorsport 7, the game will no longer freeze during the Alpine Oval time trial.

In Donkey Kong 2, Mario will no longer be able to assume Donkey Kong Jr’s identity, earn the trust of Donkey Kong Sr, become his legal power of attorney, and use said power to rewrite the Last Will and Testament of Donkey Kong Sr to leave the kingdom of barrels solely to Mario, thereby freeing Princess Peach.

In The Sims 3, the Grim Reaper will no longer be able to harvest the souls of postal workers since they are immortal, as proven by their ability to wear shorts in all weathers.

In Gran Turismo 5, players will no longer be able to use the game to create a shot-for-shot remake of the 1971 Michael Caine cult hit Get Carter, due to the reduced ability to leave vehicles. They are, however, still able—and, indeed, encouraged—to recreate the Pixar's Cars.

Conversely, the “Doc Hudson Drift” level of the Cars tie-in game can now be used to recreate all of Pulp Fiction.

Pong can no longer be used to directly hack into the European Central Bank to amend the national debt of Slovenia and Slovakia. Players can now only do one at a time.

You can no longer ride the giraffes in Zoo Tycoon 2—but now you can in Red Dead Redemption.

In Luigi’s Mansion we have re-recorded the in-game dialogue so that it no longer includes ANY lines from The Sopranos and only trace elements of Goodfellas.

Players taking issue with Tom Nook’s repossession policies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are now able to challenge him using the Civil Court expansion feature. The ability to “battle to the death” has been removed.

To make it easier for parents, the character of Link has been renamed Zelda.

Cyberpunk 2077 is good now.