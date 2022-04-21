I regret that I’m not a cat or I would say, “I regret that I have but nine lives to give to my country.”

I regret that I have but one bumper to put a “My Country: Right or Wrong” sticker on.

I regret that I have but one right fist to shake at the enemies of America.

I regret that I have but two elbows to refuse to bend to tyranny.

I regret that I had but 173 chances to say, “I’m Nathaniel Hale, secret agent,” because it only gets better every time.

I regret that I have but four legs to stand for America. You heard right; when my country needs it, my arms double as extra legs.

I regret that but one time when my fourth grade teacher asked if anyone needed to go to the bathroom but I thought she had asked if anyone could demonstrate the homework problem so I said, “Me! Me! Oh… nevermind,” and everyone thought I had pooped my pants.

I regret that I have but two incredibly juicy asses. Oh, it’s just one? There’s so much of it, I wasn’t sure.

I regret that I have but one head to wear a “These Colors Don’t Run” baseball cap.

I regret that King George has but one mother for me to have totally done.

I regret that I have but one quote anyone knows about.

I regret that I have but two thumbs to stick in the air when I think about George Washington.

I regret that I have but one chance to offer a high five to the executioner while I’m on the gallows and then say, “Hey, don’t leave me hanging!”

I regret that I have but one vuvuzela to play very loudly at soccer games.

I regret that I have but one neck because that’s how many usually get broken during hangings.

I regret that once I thought a girl really liked me and I went up to her in front of everyone and was like, “So… when can I pick you up for the dance?” and it turned out she already had a boyfriend and everyone knew it but me.

I regret that I had but one day until retirement.

I regret that while I have many American flag lapel pins, you’re only ever supposed to wear but one American flag lapel pin.

I regret that I have but one backyard in which to host a lipsmacking barbecue.

I regret that when the warden asked how I was doing and I answered, “Well, no noose is good news,” I got but one halfhearted chuckle.

I regret that I have but three alphabetized filing cabinets in which to put America first.

I regret that I got but no chances to shoot a British spy in the head and say, “Mark as red.”

I regret that I wrote the sentence “British people are gullible” but once upon the ceiling.

I regret that I have but one recipe for seven layer dip that I bring to every party.

I regret that I have but one foot to stomp out tyranny.

Oh, nevermind. I just noticed there’s a second foot just next to it. Ignore that last regret.

I regret that I wrote both of those in pen.

I regret that I only but now thought of the nickname “Halestorm.”

I regret that I have but one or two more cool, patriotic-sounding regrets.

I regret that I made but one mistake: messing with America. Whoops, I made another typo. That one’s YOUR regret.

I regret that I came for but two reasons: to chew bubble gum and to die for America. I also regret that I have no bubble gum.

Okay, fine I regret that I got caught by the British while spying. You happy?

Related
Is It a Baby, a Small Dog, or Something Else Entirely in That Stroller/Reversible Bassinet/All-In-One Travel System?
Marie Louise Cookson
January 11, 2021
17 Keepsakes from My Parents’ Basement That They Are “Hanging On To” Because They “Might Want” This Stuff “Some Day”
Kerry Reynolds
July 30, 2021
Those Mistakes Were Actually Art Pieces
Jacob Rosenberg
June 24, 2018

Resources