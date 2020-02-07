Hush Little Baby

H

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

ush little a-dult don’t say a word,You can just be a wall flow-ur.And if someone tries to talk to you,Don’t be afraid to say you have the flu.And if that person says, “The flu? Me too!”You can just go home and watch John Wick 2.

Twinkle, twinkle little star,

How I wonder who I are.

I ain’t no saint, or rabbi,

But that don’t make me a bad guy.

Twinkle, twinkle little star,

How I wonder who I are.

Go to Sleep

Go to sleep! Go to sleep!

Try not to think about your future.

The Grim Reap(er), the Grim Reap(er)

Will not get you tonight! (Probably)

Go to sleep! And stop thin-

King about what you’re friends thought

When you wore, the same sweatshirt

Three days in a row.

Baa, Baa Black Sheep

Baa, baa black sheep, in my family.

I don’t, fit in, anatomically.

First, there’s my sister tall and sweet,

Then there’s my parents with their athletic physique.

Baa, baa black sheep, yup that’s me!

5 foot 3 and can’t even climb a tree.

Swing Low

Swing low, when you set your goals,

That way you won’t feel bad!

Swing low, when you set your goals,

That way you can pat yourself on the back!

Kumbaya

Kumbaya, my lord, kumbaya!

Please help me not feel weird waiting in line for the restroom, my lord, when my phone dies!

Kumbaya, my lord, kumbaya.

