- Author's Note
- Introduction
- 1. Who Really Needs Charging, Me or My Case? The Ongoing Enigma
- 2. “Ear-Shaped” and Other Impossibly Unrealistic Performance Standards
- 3. For the Love of All that is Holy, Please, Clean Me: Earwax Woes
- 4. “Why All the Audiobooks? You Have Eyes!” and Other Daily Musings
- 5. Covering my Case With a Hoodie on the Passenger Seat to Keep it Out of the Sight Of Potential Car Robbers: A Very Clever Apple Customer
- 6. “If You Tap Me Once/You're a Silly Fellow/But If You Tap Me Twice/Siri Will Say Hello” And Other Helpful Rhymes I've Learned
- 7. “Please, Just Put Taylor Swift's Folklore and Evermore on Repeat” and More of my Deepest Desires
- 8. My Companion was “Shared” and Trapped in A Stranger's Ear Canal While I Helplessly Watched: Traumatic Events from my Youth and My Healing Process
- 9. If You Drop Me, YES, Your Music Will Pause in BOTH Ears
- 10. Lost in the Sheets: Daily Struggles of Finding My Way Back to the Charger
- 11. The Benefits of the “Noise-Cancelling” Feature Aren't Entirely One-Sided: The Inside Scoop
- Epilogue
- Acknowledgments
