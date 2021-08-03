  • Author's Note
  • Introduction
  • 1. Who Really Needs Charging, Me or My Case? The Ongoing Enigma
  • 2. “Ear-Shaped” and Other Impossibly Unrealistic Performance Standards
  • 3. For the Love of All that is Holy, Please, Clean Me: Earwax Woes
  • 4. “Why All the Audiobooks? You Have Eyes!” and Other Daily Musings
  • 5. Covering my Case With a Hoodie on the Passenger Seat to Keep it Out of the Sight Of Potential Car Robbers: A Very Clever Apple Customer
  • 6. “If You Tap Me Once/You're a Silly Fellow/But If You Tap Me Twice/Siri Will Say Hello” And Other Helpful Rhymes I've Learned
  • 7. “Please, Just Put Taylor Swift's Folklore and Evermore on Repeat” and More of my Deepest Desires
  • 8. My Companion was “Shared” and Trapped in A Stranger's Ear Canal While I Helplessly Watched: Traumatic Events from my Youth and My Healing Process
  • 9. If You Drop Me, YES, Your Music Will Pause in BOTH Ears
  • 10. Lost in the Sheets: Daily Struggles of Finding My Way Back to the Charger
  • 11. The Benefits of the “Noise-Cancelling” Feature Aren't Entirely One-Sided: The Inside Scoop
  • Epilogue
  • Acknowledgments
