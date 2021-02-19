1

. Clearly third best.

2. Feels like they should've spent a little more time on the formula.

3. It'd be absurd to request that specific brand.

4. FDA still determining if it causes cancer.

5. Necessary when attending a large family BBQ.

6. Only available in a handful of CVS's.

7. Urgently being shipped to nursing homes in the South.

8. Proudly served at select stadiums.

9. Doctors don't want anyone drinking it.

10. After trying it once, you'll never need to try it again.

11. Could've sold a ton in 1918.

12. Some don't even want it for free.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: 1-12

RC Cola: 1-12