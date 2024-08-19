Rats And Cats And Bats And Hats

Sweet And Salty Beef And Barley

Bashing Banana Boy

This Café Makes All The Espresso, I Guess

Sacrifice Something So Grandma Can Leave

Testing Who Sees A Grateful Plateful

One Hundred Plus Two Hundred Could Never Equal Five Thousand Unless Two Hundred Is Really Four Thousand Nine Hundred

Milk In Coffee Frothy But Hurts Stomach Often

Easter In Belize Is A Whole Different Story

The Guggenheim Is Black And White

Latte For Me, With Oat Milk In, Please

Send Me To Dallas For Honey And Tostada

Study Buddies That Don’t Have Faith, Have Nothing

Boring Michael Had The Only Golden Teaspoon

This Coffee Delicious Tastes Perfect And Special

Paper Pieces Are Best Used Separately

Walter Doesn’t Want Worms Anymore Does He

East Timor, Why, Yes, More

Big Bad Men And Guys Are Nicely Dressed

I Doubt Barista Double-Checked And Mistakes Make My Stomach Burn

Jack In The Box Jacket The Box

It Was Half Past Noon But Neither Sam Nor I Had Spoken Since Tilly Left For Her Piano Practice Thirty Minutes Prior. Neither Of Us Wanted To Address The Elephant In The Room. Last Week, At Tilly’s Cocktail Party, It Became Clear We Were Both Madly In Love With The Same Woman. I Had Met Tilly Months Before Sam Came Along, But The Timing Never Quite Worked Out. I Had Been Going With A Girl Named Florence Last September When I Met Tilly, And When We Separated In December, Tilly Began Seeing Irving. Irving Never Treated Her Kindly. He Belittled Her Constantly When I Saw Them At The Lunch Club. Sam And I Both Knew This

He Loves To Try On Pants And Shirts

Whistles Sound Huge When Blown On

I Swear This Is Dairy, I’m Leaving It’s Urgent

Related

Resources