  1. He has started carrying around a backpack. No matter where he is going.
  2. You notice he’s frequently typing away on his phone and when you ask who he’s so busy texting, he says he’s “making a list on eBird.”
  3. He’s often gone when you wake up and is out sometimes late at night. And returns groggy and disheveled.
  4. He’s been trying out different mating calls.
  5. You’ve caught him googling “Brown Booby,” “Great Tit,” and “Cock-of-the-Rock.”
  6. He often stares out your apartment window with binoculars.
  7. He’s never been very athletic but suddenly he is going on long walks and hikes.
  8. He has started hanging out with a group of older white men.
  9. He doesn’t believe in getting law enforcement involved in wooded Central Park-related incidents.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7: Cheating on you
1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9: Likely serial killer
1-9: Just an avid birder

Related
I Lost 80 Pounds Just by Exorcising the Demon That was Inhabiting My Body
Rachel Ciferno
October 18, 2018
Medically Speaking, Loneliness Is Just as Deadly as Smoking? So Yeah, You Could Say That I Like to Live on the Wild Side, Baby
Dan Caprera
October 2, 2021
Just Because We Spotted Each Other at a Sex Party Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Still Be Your Accountant
Brian Dunn
January 9, 2020
I’m Handsome Harry, the Instagram Influencer, and I Just Want to Be a Normal Dog
Keri Kelly
March 5, 2020

Resources