- He has started carrying around a backpack. No matter where he is going.
- You notice he’s frequently typing away on his phone and when you ask who he’s so busy texting, he says he’s “making a list on eBird.”
- He’s often gone when you wake up and is out sometimes late at night. And returns groggy and disheveled.
- He’s been trying out different mating calls.
- You’ve caught him googling “Brown Booby,” “Great Tit,” and “Cock-of-the-Rock.”
- He often stares out your apartment window with binoculars.
- He’s never been very athletic but suddenly he is going on long walks and hikes.
- He has started hanging out with a group of older white men.
- He doesn’t believe in getting law enforcement involved in wooded Central Park-related incidents.
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7: Cheating on you
1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9: Likely serial killer
1-9: Just an avid birder
