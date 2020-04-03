2. HOUWSER
3. SWYTCH
4. QUIBI
5. MUZJIKS
6. QUIZZIFY
7. SYZYGY
8. QUARTZY
9. ZOOTAXY
10. BOOSTR
11. WEELTH
12. OBLOQUY
13. ZONULAR
14. FROUZY
15. CLOZE
16. NUDZH
17. ZYMES
18. PLOTZ
19. BYRL
20. ZLOTY
21. RYND
22. WYCH
23. AIRILY
24. ISOBATH
Internet Startup: 2, 3, 4, 10, 11
Word played by a now-former friend: 1, 5, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24
Both: 6, 8, 15
