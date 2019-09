U

teron’t say!

Hot diggity dong!

Holey smokes!

Cock of the devil!

Oh, for humping’s sake!

Great horny choads!

Ovary my dead body!

This is going to hell in a hand-job!

What in masturbation?!

Fallopian out loud!

No shit, short-cock.

With gonads my witness!

Urethra!

You got to be clitoring me!

Beats me off.

Abracoidabra!

Motherfucker!

