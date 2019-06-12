T

ell me a little about your diversity.

How did you hear about this position in a fresh and new way?

What are your greatest systematic privileges? Oppressions?

Tell me about a challenge or conflict you’ve faced at work, and how you solved it using your sexuality?

What religion do you see yourself observing in five years? Ten?

What are you looking for in an economic opportunity?

What is one time you exercised your race to boost company morale?

How do you keep yourself organized in this political climate?

When did you know you were diversity?

What are three qualities you look for in a safe space?

If you had a personal mission statement, would it be eligible for a Nobel Peace Prize?

What are your gender requirements?

What are some of your divergent and heterogeneous hobbies?

Let’s talk about any gaps in your family history.

What do you know about the lack of equal opportunity at our company?

How do you define and measure success in a world that wasn’t built with you in mind?

How would you deal with a client who was not diverse?

What do you like to do, outside of your diversity?

How well would you say you adapt to survive?

What motivates you to contribute to the diversity quota of this company?

If you had to describe yourself in one Martin Luther King Jr. quote what would it be?

Do you prefer working on your own or as a united front?

Give me a time you went above and beyond your cultural heritage to deliver on a project.

Would you consider yourself a majority-picture person or a minority-oriented person?

What’s your dream job? If diversity didn’t matter.

Twitter or Facebook Sign up for satire writing or improv classes at The Second City - 10% off with code PIC.