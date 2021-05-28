  1. Known for ruining weddings
  2. Feels very repetitive, and makes it seem like you’re dying
  3. Love it or hate it, left a permanent stamp on the cultural zeitgeist
  4. Raises more questions than answers
  5. Capitalized upon by the Republican Party
  6. Causes more pain in infants and the elderly
  7. Brought people together by giving them a common enemy to unite against
  8. Perpetuated by Southern and rural communities
  9. Is emblematic of America’s failures
  10. Killed Larry King

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: Coronavirus

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: Cotton-Eyed Joe

SHARE
MORE LIKE THIS
Quiz: Are You a Leftist or a Grown-Up Character from “The Breakfast Club”?
David Cremins
List: Opening Sentence Drafts for My Brand’s Coronavirus Email Blast
Graham Davis
Diary of a Grocery Store Employee During Coronavirus
Jay Reed