- Known for ruining weddings
- Feels very repetitive, and makes it seem like you’re dying
- Love it or hate it, left a permanent stamp on the cultural zeitgeist
- Raises more questions than answers
- Capitalized upon by the Republican Party
- Causes more pain in infants and the elderly
- Brought people together by giving them a common enemy to unite against
- Perpetuated by Southern and rural communities
- Is emblematic of America’s failures
- Killed Larry King
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: Coronavirus 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10: Cotton-Eyed Joe
