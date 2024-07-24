- Warm and wide-ranging and wise, a wonderful companion.
- Dignified, independent and reserved, but courageous and highly intelligent.
- Extraordinarily playful, vibrant and ambitious.
- Forceful, cerebral, and impeccably controlled.
- Plenty of substance but free of clumsiness. Neither cloddy nor cobby.
- As gentle and reliable as the tides.
- Full of courage, yet with clown-like qualities.
- Noble and dignified… characterized by solemnity, wisdom and power.
- A well-constructed package of dynamite.
- Dark with intelligent, keen and alert expression.
- Conveys an impression of supple strength, endurance and purpose.
- Quick of movement, on the tiptoe of expectation at any movement.
- Singular, incomparable—all the words apply.
- With searching insight, compassion and an unexpected yet utterly appropriate touch of wit.
- Elastic, free, balanced and vigorous.
- A Marvel. A thriller with a beating heart and jagged teeth.
- Small, active, game, hardy, possessed of no small amount of self-esteem.
- Exciting, fast-paced, with an unusually high IQ.
- Racy, balanced and full of quality.
- Impossible to put down.
Testimonials: 1 (Cressida Connolly, Conversations on Love), 3 (Sunday Tribune, Cloud Atlas), 4 (The New York Times, The Secret History), 6 (Michael J. Mahoney, The Book of Awakening), 9 (Stephen King, My Dark Vanessa), 13 (Quinn Latimer, The Years), 14 (Los Angeles Times, Half of a Yellow Sun), 16 (Tommy Orange, Winter Counts), 18 (San Francisco Chronicle, Angels and Demons), 20 (The New York Times, The Lost Symbol)
Kennel Club Breed Standards: 2 (Scottish Terrier), 5 (Irish Terrier), 7 (French Bulldog), 8 (Bloodhound), 10 (Borzoi), 11 (Rottweiler), 12 (Airedale Terrier), 15 (Dobermann), 17 (West Highland White Terrier), 19 (Irish Setter)
