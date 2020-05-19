Albaniadios
American Samoa
Scramerican Samoa
Antigua and Barbados
Antigua and Barbyebyedos
Argentina
Sayonargentina
Azerbaijan
Azerbyejan
Bahrain
Bahraincheck
Bangladesh
Going Out with a Bangladesh
Belarus
It's Been Swellarus
Belize
Saved by the Belize
Benin
Benout
Bolivia
Boleave-ia
Brunei
Brunei Need Space
Bulgaria
Bulgariain't
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso Long
Canada
Cantada
Cape Verde
Escape Verde
Chad
Not-Hanging Chad
Costa Rica
Ghosta Rica
Cuba
That's My Cue-ba
Gabon
Ungift of Gabon
Georgia
Georgia Out of Sight, Not on Your Mind
Ghana
Ghan-away
Greece
Greece Out, Brother
Grenada
Coup de Grenada
Guatemala
Guatemoutta Here
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissoutta Here
Guyana
Guayana na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye
Honduras
Honduras a Favor and Leave
Iceland
Eviction Noticeland
Ireland
Expireland
Israel
Wasrael
Italy
Quitaly
Ivory Coast
Cote Au Revoir
Kenya
Kenya Go Now
Kiribati
Kiri-Bye Felicia
Kuwait
Don't Kuwait Up
Kyrgyzstan
Purge-istan
Lebanon
Country Leba-Non Grata
Libya
Catch Lib-ya Later
Luxembourg
De-Luxembourg
Macedonia
Macedon't Fence Me In
Mauritania
No More-itania
Mexico
Mexigo
Moldova
Moldova-and-Out
Nepal
Nope-al
Oman
ShalOman
Pakistan
Going Out for a Pakistan of Cigarettes
Palau
Palout
Paraguay
Pariahguay
Philippines
Philippouts
Portugal
Deportugal
Qatar
Qatar Loose
Romania
Parting is Such Sweet Sorromania
Serbia
No, Sirbia
Seychelles
Say-It-Ain't-So-Chelles
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leavemealone
Somalia
So-long-malia
Spain
Splitaly
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Kitts and Neverseeyouagain
Tajikistan
Ta-Tajikistan
Togo
Time Togo
Ukraine
See You!kraine
USA
Toodle-oonited States of America
Uzbekistan
Losebekistan
Vatican
Vatican't Stay
Vietnam
Vietnammagetgoing
Zimbabwe
Zimbabweeeeeeeeee!
