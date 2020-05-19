Albania
Albaniadios

American Samoa
Scramerican Samoa

Antigua and Barbados
Antigua and Barbyebyedos

Argentina
Sayonargentina

Azerbaijan
Azerbyejan

Bahrain
Bahraincheck

Bangladesh
Going Out with a Bangladesh

Belarus
It's Been Swellarus

Belize
Saved by the Belize

Benin
Benout

Bolivia
Boleave-ia

Brunei
Brunei Need Space

Bulgaria
Bulgariain't

Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso Long

Canada
Cantada

Cape Verde
Escape Verde

Chad
Not-Hanging Chad

Costa Rica
Ghosta Rica

Cuba
That's My Cue-ba

Gabon
Ungift of Gabon

Georgia
Georgia Out of Sight, Not on Your Mind

Ghana
Ghan-away

Greece
Greece Out, Brother

Grenada
Coup de Grenada

Guatemala
Guatemoutta Here

Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissoutta Here

Guyana
Guayana na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye

Honduras
Honduras a Favor and Leave

Iceland
Eviction Noticeland

Ireland
Expireland

Israel
Wasrael

Italy
Quitaly

Ivory Coast
Cote Au Revoir

Kenya
Kenya Go Now

Kiribati
Kiri-Bye Felicia

Kuwait
Don't Kuwait Up

Kyrgyzstan
Purge-istan

Lebanon
Country Leba-Non Grata

Libya
Catch Lib-ya Later

Luxembourg
De-Luxembourg

Macedonia
Macedon't Fence Me In

Mauritania
No More-itania

Mexico
Mexigo

Moldova
Moldova-and-Out

Nepal
Nope-al

Oman
ShalOman

Pakistan
Going Out for a Pakistan of Cigarettes

Palau
Palout

Paraguay
Pariahguay

Philippines
Philippouts

Portugal
Deportugal

Qatar
Qatar Loose

Romania
Parting is Such Sweet Sorromania

Serbia
No, Sirbia

Seychelles
Say-It-Ain't-So-Chelles

Sierra Leone
Sierra Leavemealone

Somalia
So-long-malia

Spain
Splitaly

St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Kitts and Neverseeyouagain

Tajikistan
Ta-Tajikistan

Togo
Time Togo

Ukraine
See You!kraine

USA
Toodle-oonited States of America

Uzbekistan
Losebekistan

Vatican
Vatican't Stay

Vietnam
Vietnammagetgoing

Zimbabwe
Zimbabweeeeeeeeee!

