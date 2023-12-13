  1. You’re waiting for it to end so you can eat something.
  2. Everyone is matching. Except you.
  3. There’s no chance you’ll walk away with a flattering photo.
  4. You don’t know what to do with your arms.
  5. You feel a sudden urge to pass gas.
  6. You wish you had more drugs.
  7. If all goes well, you won’t have to do another for 10 years.
  8. One wrong move and shit hits the fan.
  9. You don’t appreciate the importance of it until your 40s.
  10. Your mom sends the pictures to everyone she knows.
  11. Someone suggests to “do a funny one.”
  12. The camera is inserted up your rectum.

1-9: Both
10-11: Family Photo
12: Colonoscopy

