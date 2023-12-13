- You’re waiting for it to end so you can eat something.
- Everyone is matching. Except you.
- There’s no chance you’ll walk away with a flattering photo.
- You don’t know what to do with your arms.
- You feel a sudden urge to pass gas.
- You wish you had more drugs.
- If all goes well, you won’t have to do another for 10 years.
- One wrong move and shit hits the fan.
- You don’t appreciate the importance of it until your 40s.
- Your mom sends the pictures to everyone she knows.
- Someone suggests to “do a funny one.”
- The camera is inserted up your rectum.
1-9: Both
10-11: Family Photo
12: Colonoscopy
