- You’re standing in a crowded space, and no one has any respect for creating a line or any form of sensible structure.
- It’s way too loud.
- There’s at least one customer who is NOT having it.
- Random people keep jostling you to get to the front of the amorphous blob you’ve been waiting in for 30 minutes.
- A businessman on his phone loudly exclaims that he can’t believe something so simple could be taking so long.
- You’ve run out of things to look at on your phone.
- They give you someone else’s order.
- You’ve had to spell your name at least three times.
- You’ve tried to wave down the employees, but they’re giving you the “one-moment” finger before ignoring you again.
- You have your card out and ready, showing the employees you can act fast and pay IMMEDIATELY.
- You’ve been asked “what was your order again?” at least six times.
- They give you someone else’s order again.
- The credit card machine doesn’t work, so they need to run the card manually.
- Someone else takes over because the computer isn’t working.
- “Okay, just give me a couple minutes and I’ll have it ready for you.”
- One employee can be overheard saying “this is not what I thought I would be doing with my degree.”
- There’s at least one shift change and you have to go through the whole ordeal again.
- The bill is higher than expected.
- The cashier prints a new check because you pointed out that this is, once again, not what you ordered.
- The bill is still high, but at least it’s the correct purchase.
- You finally have your items and leave, vowing that you will never come to this place again.
1-21: Crowded bar
1-21: Pharmacy
