1. Doing this is honestly beneath you.

2. You’re not sure anyone will get what you’re trying to say.

3. Like all the times before, you’re pretty sure you won’t get a response.

4. Your message may simply be too sophisticated to be understood by lower life forms.

5. You think there must be a better way to do this.

6. You’re losing hope that anyone will even see it.

7. You don’t know how you ended up as such a cliche.

8. People act like you don’t even exist.

9. Halfway through, you want to give up.

10. You’re starting to question if intelligent life exists on Earth.

11. You’d rather be abducted by aliens.

12. And anally probed in a UFO.

13. Or just take a nap in one.

14. You wonder if humans are really worth making contact with after all.

15. You’re feeling dizzy.

1-15: Human

1-10, 12-15: Alien

