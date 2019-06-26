August Wilson in Front of the iHop
Sophocles in the Deep End of the Community Pool
David Mamet in the Penn Station Bathrooms
Lorraine Hansbury in the Macy’s Parking Lot
Henrik Ibsen in the Anime Section of the Public Library
Tennessee Williams in the Alley Behind the Delicatessen
Tarrel Alvin McCraney in the Middle of a Yard Sale
Eugene O’Neil in the Vacant Lot Across From the CVS
Danai Gurira in the Outdoor Dining Area of a Sushi Restaurant
George Bernard Shaw on a Precariously-Balanced Manhole Cover
Annie Baker in the Secret Hookup Spot Under the Bleachers
Neil Simon in the Tiny Courtyard on the Side of a Church
David Henry Hwang in a Rusty, Abandoned Gas Station
Oscar Wilde in the Indoor Waiting Area by the Train Tracks
Edward Albee in the Middle of a Busy Intersection
Samuel Beckett in a 6 Train That's Stuck Between 23rd Street and 28th Street
Bruce Norris in the Front Yard of a Home in a White, Middle-Class Neighborhood in Chicago, and Then Again 50 Years Later in the Front Yard of the Same Home in a Predominantly Black Neighborhood in the Process of Being Gentrified
