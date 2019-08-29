2. You Thought I Would Come Out
3. Blimey, I Date a Brit (feat. Queen Elizabeth)
4. There's Nothing Gross or Weird About Calling Him My Lover
5. There's Nothing Gross or Weird About Calling Him My Man-Friend, Cuddle Boo, or Angy Baybee Either
6. Hey, Bitch—I'm a Feminist (Sponsored by Apple Music)
7. Dixie Chicks Hum a Little in the Background
8. Bloody Hell, My Boyfriend is a UK Resident (feat. Peppa Pig & Ringo Starr)
9. You Can Say “C‑‑t” in Britain. I Mean, I Don't. But for the Record, You Can Totally Say It
10. ME! (Kidz Bop Remix)
11. Let's Talk About 2016 Now That It Was 3 Years Ago
12. All Aboard the Crumpet Express*
13. Southern Fans, Please Don't Go—I Say “Jesus” on This Track
14. Why Did the American Revolution Have to Happen? :/
15. I'm Almost 30 But I Hate My High School Bully: Donald Trump Metaphor
16. Wait, What Border Crisis? I Got a Visa to Visit Joe Just FINE!! He Lives in London By the Way
17. You Need to Calm Down About Me Pandering to the Gays. LOL. They Like IT!
18. I Don't Have a Political Opinion on Brexit… Why Do You Ask?
*Co-written with J.K. Rowling and produced by Jack Antonoff
