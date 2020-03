Friday Morning, Week 1

Pale Yellow Bungalow

IPA beer bottles (4)

Green plastic berry basket (1)

Jar of Dorito’s salsa (hot), unfinished (1)

Orange juice bottle, shelf stable (1)

Cardboard toilet paper tubes (1)

Red Brick Colonial

One row of white wine bottles (3)

One row of Pellegrino bottles (4)

Nested stack of white square plastic tofu containers (3)

Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (4)

New York Times Sunday edition, folded

Friday Morning, Week 2

Pale Yellow Bungalow

IPA beer bottles (6)

Dill pickle jar (1)

Kalamata olive jar with a half-inch of murky juice (1)

Frozen orange juice can, generic (1)

Breyer’s mint chocolate chip ice cream carton, lid missing (1)

Cardboard Trojans box, tropical flavor (1)

Red Brick Colonial

One row of white wine bottles (3)

One row of Pellegrino bottles (4)

Stack of white square plastic tofu containers (3)

Stack of dairy-free yogurt containers (5)

Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (3)

Quinoa box, flattened (1)

Cardboard paper towel roll tubes (2)

Plastic cylinder of Clorox Wipes (1)

New York Times Sunday edition, folded

Friday Morning, Week 5

Pale Yellow Bungalow

Trader Joe's beer bottles (10)

Vodka bottle, New Amsterdam (1 pint)

Cardboard Pop-Tart boxes, cinnamon frosted (1)

Progresso soup cans, chicken and sausage gumbo, lids open but still attached (2)

Red Brick Colonial

Two rows of white wine bottles (7)

One row of Pellegrino bottles (2)

White square plastic tofu container (1)

Dairy-free yogurt containers (2)

Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (1)

Whole grain linguine boxes, flattened (3)

Cardboard paper towel roll tubes (3)

Plastic Clorox Wipes cylinders (2)

Cardboard box for latex gloves, flattened (1)

New York Times Sunday edition, crumpled

Friday Morning, Week 9

Pale Yellow Bungalow

1.75 L jug of vodka, Fleischmann’s (1)

Plastic tray from Oreos package, double stuffed (1)

Campbell’s soup cans, tomato, lids opened but attached (3)

Orange juice cans (2)

Toilet paper roll tubes (3)

Red Brick Colonial

Two rows of white wine bottles (9)

Brown rice box (1)

Lysol can (1)

Paper towel roll cores, twisted (3)

New York Times Sunday edition, shredded

Friday Morning, Week 13

Pale Yellow Bungalow

Red wine bottles (3)

Plastic powdered milk container (1)

Raisin box, flattened (1)

Oatmeal canister (1)

Tuna fish cans, lids open but attached (3)

Toilet paper roll core (1)

Red Brick Colonial

No bin.

It's PIC's 20th anniversary online! Read a random article since 2000.Punch up your comedy writing and technique with our coaching and feedback