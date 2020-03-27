Friday Morning, Week 1
Pale Yellow Bungalow
- IPA beer bottles (4)
- Green plastic berry basket (1)
- Jar of Dorito’s salsa (hot), unfinished (1)
- Orange juice bottle, shelf stable (1)
- Cardboard toilet paper tubes (1)
Red Brick Colonial
- One row of white wine bottles (3)
- One row of Pellegrino bottles (4)
- Nested stack of white square plastic tofu containers (3)
- Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (4)
- New York Times Sunday edition, folded
Friday Morning, Week 2
Pale Yellow Bungalow
- IPA beer bottles (6)
- Dill pickle jar (1)
- Kalamata olive jar with a half-inch of murky juice (1)
- Frozen orange juice can, generic (1)
- Breyer’s mint chocolate chip ice cream carton, lid missing (1)
- Cardboard Trojans box, tropical flavor (1)
Red Brick Colonial
- One row of white wine bottles (3)
- One row of Pellegrino bottles (4)
- Stack of white square plastic tofu containers (3)
- Stack of dairy-free yogurt containers (5)
- Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (3)
- Quinoa box, flattened (1)
- Cardboard paper towel roll tubes (2)
- Plastic cylinder of Clorox Wipes (1)
- New York Times Sunday edition, folded
Friday Morning, Week 5
Pale Yellow Bungalow
- Trader Joe's beer bottles (10)
- Vodka bottle, New Amsterdam (1 pint)
- Cardboard Pop-Tart boxes, cinnamon frosted (1)
- Progresso soup cans, chicken and sausage gumbo, lids open but still attached (2)
Red Brick Colonial
- Two rows of white wine bottles (7)
- One row of Pellegrino bottles (2)
- White square plastic tofu container (1)
- Dairy-free yogurt containers (2)
- Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (1)
- Whole grain linguine boxes, flattened (3)
- Cardboard paper towel roll tubes (3)
- Plastic Clorox Wipes cylinders (2)
- Cardboard box for latex gloves, flattened (1)
- New York Times Sunday edition, crumpled
Friday Morning, Week 9
Pale Yellow Bungalow
- 1.75 L jug of vodka, Fleischmann’s (1)
- Plastic tray from Oreos package, double stuffed (1)
- Campbell’s soup cans, tomato, lids opened but attached (3)
- Orange juice cans (2)
- Toilet paper roll tubes (3)
Red Brick Colonial
- Two rows of white wine bottles (9)
- Brown rice box (1)
- Lysol can (1)
- Paper towel roll cores, twisted (3)
- New York Times Sunday edition, shredded
Friday Morning, Week 13
Pale Yellow Bungalow
- Red wine bottles (3)
- Plastic powdered milk container (1)
- Raisin box, flattened (1)
- Oatmeal canister (1)
- Tuna fish cans, lids open but attached (3)
- Toilet paper roll core (1)
Red Brick Colonial
- No bin.
