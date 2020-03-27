Friday Morning, Week 1

Pale Yellow Bungalow

  • IPA beer bottles (4)
  • Green plastic berry basket (1)
  • Jar of Dorito’s salsa (hot), unfinished (1)
  • Orange juice bottle, shelf stable (1)
  • Cardboard toilet paper tubes (1)

Red Brick Colonial

  • One row of white wine bottles (3)
  • One row of Pellegrino bottles (4)
  • Nested stack of white square plastic tofu containers (3)
  • Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (4)
  • New York Times Sunday edition, folded

Friday Morning, Week 2

Pale Yellow Bungalow

  • IPA beer bottles (6)
  • Dill pickle jar (1)
  • Kalamata olive jar with a half-inch of murky juice (1)
  • Frozen orange juice can, generic (1)
  • Breyer’s mint chocolate chip ice cream carton, lid missing (1)
  • Cardboard Trojans box, tropical flavor (1)

Red Brick Colonial

  • One row of white wine bottles (3)
  • One row of Pellegrino bottles (4)
  • Stack of white square plastic tofu containers (3)
  • Stack of dairy-free yogurt containers (5)
  • Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (3)
  • Quinoa box, flattened (1)
  • Cardboard paper towel roll tubes (2)
  • Plastic cylinder of Clorox Wipes (1)
  • New York Times Sunday edition, folded

Friday Morning, Week 5

Pale Yellow Bungalow

  • Trader Joe's beer bottles (10)
  • Vodka bottle, New Amsterdam (1 pint)
  • Cardboard Pop-Tart boxes, cinnamon frosted (1)
  • Progresso soup cans, chicken and sausage gumbo, lids open but still attached (2)

Red Brick Colonial

  • Two rows of white wine bottles (7)
  • One row of Pellegrino bottles (2)
  • White square plastic tofu container (1)
  • Dairy-free yogurt containers (2)
  • Stack of clear rectangular produce containers with hinged lids (1)
  • Whole grain linguine boxes, flattened (3)
  • Cardboard paper towel roll tubes (3)
  • Plastic Clorox Wipes cylinders (2)
  • Cardboard box for latex gloves, flattened (1)
  • New York Times Sunday edition, crumpled

Friday Morning, Week 9

Pale Yellow Bungalow

  • 1.75 L jug of vodka, Fleischmann’s (1)
  • Plastic tray from Oreos package, double stuffed (1)
  • Campbell’s soup cans, tomato, lids opened but attached (3)
  • Orange juice cans (2)
  • Toilet paper roll tubes (3)

Red Brick Colonial

  • Two rows of white wine bottles (9)
  • Brown rice box (1)
  • Lysol can (1)
  • Paper towel roll cores, twisted (3)
  • New York Times Sunday edition, shredded

Friday Morning, Week 13

Pale Yellow Bungalow

  • Red wine bottles (3)
  • Plastic powdered milk container (1)
  • Raisin box, flattened (1)
  • Oatmeal canister (1)
  • Tuna fish cans, lids open but attached (3)
  • Toilet paper roll core (1)

Red Brick Colonial

  • No bin.
