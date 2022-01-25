- A Standard Table Lamp (STYLING TIP: Try different lampshade colors for optimal ambiance.)
- Decorative Tea Candles, Assorted
- Several Loose Flashlights
- One Omni-Seasonal Jack-O-Lantern
- Your Dad’s Clip-On Book Light He Insists On Using At 3 AM To Read A Book About WWII In The Hotel Room Your Entire Family Is Sharing While On Vacation
- The Glow Of A Pregnant Woman
- A Roving Red Dot From The Laser Pointer Your Neighbor Keeps Shining Into Your Window To Fuck With You (STYLING TIP: Amplify this vexing atmosphere by getting more asshole neighbors.)
- The Fleeting, Hopeful Beacon Of A Distant Lighthouse
- A Soccer Ball Nightlight You’ve Had Since You Were Nine And Claim Is “Kitschy” When In Reality You Only Keep To Stave Off Your Deep-Seated, Adult-Onset, Paralyzing Fear Of The Dark
- 180,000-200,000 Glow In The Dark Star Stickers (STYLING TIP: Put them fucking everywhere.)
- The Depressing, Blueish Luminescence Of Your iPhone In An Otherwise Dark Room
- Twelve HappyLight Therapy Lamps (NOTE: These create a unique aura and will have your guests saying “Are you doing okay?” and “These cannot be an effective alternative to antidepressants.”)
- A Bunch Of Those Cool Luminescent Jellyfish You Always See Pictures Of On Instagram (STYLING TIP: Dead and scattered.)
- The Smoldering Glow Of The Muted, Indifferent Light At The End Of The Tunnel, Looming Ever Closer, No Matter How Hard You Rage Against It
- Ikea’s NÄVLINGE Floor Lamp ($26.99) (NOTE: If you’re on a budget, try the TÅGARP Floor Lamp instead, for just $10.99.)
