ear parents,

Thank you for registering your child at Camp Sunshine. We are excited for another relaxed and fun-filled summer! Please pay close attention to the camp policies we have outlined below.

MEDICAL FORMS

This year, our 12 medical forms must be filled out in-person by a pediatrician, signed by four additional doctors, and notarized. You must also include a video of the pediatrician filling out the forms because of last year’s unfortunate forgery incident. This year we have added a social history form requiring a month-by-month account of your child’s social development from birth. Also, please include eight emergency contacts.

Forms must be hand-delivered (NO MAIL, FAX OR EMAIL) to Camp Sunshine by March 25 so that the camp nurse has time to go over each child’s medical history before camp starts. Please note that the camp office is only open on Tuesdays between 1 PM and 3 PM so please arrive during that window. It is important that you provide the nurse with a phone number at which you can be reached at all hours (including late nights) in case she has questions.

Please note that if your child has a history of ear infections or tantrums, Camp Sunshine may not be a good fit.

PICK-UP AND DROP-OFF

Camp Sunshine opens its doors at 8:55 every morning. Please drive carefully because although we have 125 campers, we only have 11 legal parking spots. If your child is not at camp by 9:04 they will not be allowed to swim that day and will be left unattended in the main pavilion from 10 AM until 2 PM.

Camp Sunshine ends at 3 PM each day. Aftercare until 6 PM is available for an additional $400 per week. We know what your kids are like in the late afternoon, so we must make suitable childcare arrangements.

FOOD

Campers should arrive with a lunch, snack and BPA/phthalate/PET/HDPE/PVC/LDPE-free water bottle every day. Foods or snacks containing nuts, strawberries, eggs, milk, flour (except for brown rice flour—NO WHITE RICE ALLOWED), sugar, protein or salt are forbidden to ensure camper health and safety. Also, please ensure that your child can easily refill their water bottle, because counselors are not allowed to open, close or fill water bottles under any circumstances.

During Fun Food week, snacks are not required as campers will be making their own. Rest assured we only cook with organic, GMO-free, toxin-free, chemical-free, nutrient-free ingredients.

PERSONAL ITEMS

Each day, please send your child with a swimsuit, goggles, four additional changes of clothes, two towels, a sun hat, hiking pants, a personal fan, and a fleece. Please label everything with your child’s full name, phone number, social security number, and health insurance ID. We are not responsible for lost items.

SUNSCREEN AND BUG SPRAY POLICY

Campers will be in the sun from 9 AM until 3 PM every day. Please apply sunscreen before camp starts (but not within a half-mile radius of camp to protect air quality). Please note that our counselors are strictly NOT ALLOWED to re-apply sunscreen, and campers are also forbidden from re-applying it themselves. Sunscreen usually protects for a period of two to three hours so if you are worried about your child’s sun exposure, we recommend that you return to camp at two-hour increments. (We know that many parents work, but at Camp Sunshine, we prioritize camper safety over your job security.)

Bug spray is also highly recommended, but please note that DEET and other synthetic repellants are forbidden at Camp Sunshine. Because all-natural bug repellants only work for 30 minutes (if that), we recommend that, as with sunscreen, parents return to camp at regular intervals for reapplication. Again, counselors and campers not allowed to accept any bug spray responsibility.

FIRST AID

At Camp Sunshine, your child’s safety is our first priority. All of our counselors are First-Aid and CPR-certified. However, they are not allowed to apply band-aids or provide CPR.

CANCELLATION POLICY

Refunds will only be provided when cancellation requests are provided IN PERSON at least 300 days before the first day of your child’s enrolled camp session. If you can’t plan your summer a year in advance, Camp Sunshine probably isn’t a good fit for your family.

Thank you again, and please let us know if you have any questions—we want to hear from you!*

Warmly,

Candace Martin

Director, Camp Sunshine

*but only between 11 AM and 1 PM on Tuesdays.

