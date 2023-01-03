Instructor: Alex “Axe-Man” Rodriguez

Instructor Qualifications: Head Scavenger of SoCal Survivors, B.S. in Biology, Minor in Psychology, grew up on a farm, zombie kill count: 98

Phone/Email: Unavailable

Office Hours: By appointment only, instructor often scavenges the Wastes during daylight hours

Class/Office Location: bunker on South Campus

Bunker Stats: 6-inch-thick steel door and walls, 100-person capacity, adequate ventilation, water storage facility, electric lights maintained by daisy-chained batteries

Course Overview:

In this course, students will learn techniques and skills required for surviving the End of Days that came about as a result of the recent ZOMBE-23 pandemic. The basics of hunting for game, plant identification and cultivation, cooking, water purification, first aid, physical fitness, strategy, social skills, and ranged and melee combat will be covered. At the end of this 2-week intensive, students should be able to handle surviving in the wilderness alone for 1 week or more and be able to take on or evade a small horde of zombies with confidence. All students that survive the Final can expect to leave class with increased survival skills, a seed potato in a tin can, a basic First Aid kit, and a bow of their own creation.

This class is a 2-week intensive. Classes will run every day for 14 days from sunset to whenever the instructor says you’re done. Class starts at sunset sharp – if you are not present for the opening of the bunker, you will be locked out for the night. Missed material cannot be made up. Knocking and screaming at the bunker door will be ignored. Each class will begin with a lecture that will segway into an application of skills. Pop quizzes may occur at the instructor’s discretion. The Midterm will occur at the end of Week 1. The Final will occur at the end of Week 2.

Students are permitted to sleep in the bunker after class; pillows, blankets, and beds will not be provided. Students must leave the bunker at dawn.

Required Texts: Anything that will burn. This is a night class and the bunker gets cold.

Course Materials (provided):

Sewing needle, thread, bandages made from old shirts

Seed potatoes

Fire, cooking pot

One battered copy of Plants of North America

One battered copy of How to Make Friends and Influence People

Wood, string, wire, scrap sheet metal (for bow and snare creation units)

Course Materials (required):

Shoes

Backpack

Alcohol & 10 pounds of food (as payment for instructor)

Hunting knife, 6-inch or similar

Axe (scavenged or homemade is fine)

Tin can (Campbell’s soup or larger)

Course Materials (optional):

Shotgun and shotgun shells (for personal defense and ease of hunting and horde control)

Course Schedule:

Day 1: Introductions Expect: An ice breaker activity, inspection of your person and materials, collection of payment, sharing lived apocalyptic experiences, basics of zombie identification/avoidance/tracking

Day 2: Plants and You Expect: Planting your seed potato and care instructions, basics of wild plant identification and crop cultivation, working on your people skills

Day 3: Bow Construction Expect: Constructing your bow, how to maintain and use your new weapon

Day 4: Trapping and Target Practice Expect: FIELD TRIP! Making and setting snares, wild plant gathering, and target practice with your new bow

Day 5: Cooking Expect: Basics of fire starting and boiling water for purification, cleaning and cooking of game and wild plants – you can eat the meal you make today!

Day 6: Combat & Fitness Expect: Basics of self-defense with knife, axe, and bow, cardio, yoga

Day 7: Review of Skills Expect: Prep for Midterm

Day 8: Midterm Expect: To be left in the Wastes for 24 hours to fend for yourself

Day 9: Strategy & You Expect: Review of Midterm with survivors, discussion about resource management and how to handle large hordes and interactions with other survivors

Day 10: First Aid & Biology Expect: Putting together your own basic First Aid kit, practice wound care, basics of human & zombie biology

Day 11: Killing a Zombie Expect: FIELD TRIP! Tracking and safely dispatching a zombie under instructor supervision

Day 12: Teamwork Expect: Learn how to work with difficult people and how to best leverage your skills to complete tasks in a small group

Day 13: Review of Skills Expect: Prep for Final

Day 14: Final Expect: To be left in the Wastes for 3 days to fend for yourself *



*Survivors that return to the bunker after 3 days will receive a packet of deer jerky from their instructor. Top students may be accepted into the SoCal Survivors group. Acceptance is not guaranteed. “Problematic” returning students will be shot.

Behavior Policy & Burial Waiver:

Students are expected to be respectful of and nonviolent towards their instructor and other students while taking this course. The instructor reserves the right to kick out or kill students at any time if they prove to be incompetent or a danger to the class. Dead students may be eaten. By entering the bunker on Day 1 you agree to this Behavior Policy and waive your right to a proper burial.

The SoCal Survivors’ Education and Recruitment Team wishes all students the best of luck!

